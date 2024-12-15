Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government will resume recruiting police officers after a break of more than two years.

The DP announced that 5000 police officers will be recruited early next year as part of the government’s efforts to bolster security.

The exercise will kick off in March with the exact dates and venue to be revealed prior to the exercise.

Kindiki who spoke during an interdenominational service in Lodwar, Turkana County on Sunday, December 15 added that the exercise will not only address security in the country, but will also contribute to government’s efforts to create employment.

We have employed additional officers to the Kenya Defence Forces and even for that of police officers that had delays, we will be recruiting about 5,000 police officers in March.

We are trying to create more job opportunities in the public sector and the informal sectors.

Halt in the recruitment of police officers

The last recruitment by the National Police Service was conducted in March 2022.

Subsequent recruitment in 2023 was postponed with Kindiki who was serving as the Interior CS at the time revealing that the exercise would be conducted in 2024.

This however failed to happen, with the DP now revealing that the recruitment will happen in March 2025.

Appointment of new Interior CS

The DP also revealed that a new Cabinet Secretary for Interior would be announced by President William Ruto soon and his office will work closely with the CS to address security concerns in the area.

We are praying for a new Interior CS who will soon be announced and we will work with him/her closely to build on the strides we made earlier