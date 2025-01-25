He was clueless - Ruto trolls Gachagua in heated rant

President William Ruto has sustained his onslaught on his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto who has of late been taking Gachagua head-on revealed yet another reason who he (Gachagua) had to be kicked out of office barely two years after the 2022 elections.

Speaking on the final day of his Western Kenya development tour that lasted six days, Ruto had no kind words for Gachagua as he sought to explain why he had to go.

According to the President, Gachagua was a clueless deputy with no idea on any of the government programs and whose focus was divisive politics.

He (Gachagua) doesn’t understand anything about the programs of the Republic of Kenya. He doesn’t understand anything about the UHC, he has no clue about housing, he has no clue about agriculture, he has no clue about our young people.

Ruto's rant in response to Gachagua

Tucked away in his Wamunyoro home, Gachagua fired yet another salvo at his former boss on Thursday, claiming that nothing is working and Kenyans have nothing to show for the two years that Ruto has been in power.

In an apparent response to Gachagua. Ruto dismissed his address asserting that he (Gachagua) has no place in the government.

Alafu anasimama pale ati anataka kutupea lecture. Wewe unatupea lecture ya ujinga utupeleke wapi? Bure Kabisa, wale watu wa chuki, wale wa migawanyiko, wale wa mitego , wale wa mashares, hawana nafasi ya kuhubiri chuki katika taifa letu la Kenya.

There is no community in Kenya that is going to be isolated for whatever reason. There is no region in Kenya that is not going to partake of the development of our nation. And that is my mission. And I will not be distracted, I will not be dissuaded and I will not be blackmailed and nobody is going to stand in the way.

Replacing jittery Mount Kenya

Pundits believe that the Western Kenya development tour was of great significance for the President, having ‘lost’ support in Mount Kenya region following his fallout with Gachagua and with a number of unfulfilled pledges made during campaigns.

Analysts opine that with his newfound truce with Raila Odinga, Ruto is keen on bagging the Western Kenya vote block to replace jittery Mount Kenya.

The region was crucial in his 2022 victory, and could dent his chances of winning a second term.