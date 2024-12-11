Health risks Kenyans are facing after contaminated rice entered the market

Kenyans may unknowingly be consuming contaminated rice, exposing themselves to significant health risks.

Reports reveal that a massive consignment of rice, weighing approximately 2 million kilograms and deemed unfit for human consumption, has been diverted into the local market.

Aflatoxin levels exceed safe limits

According to a report by Citizen TV, the rice imported from Pakistan between September and October, failed mandatory aflatoxin tests.

The rice contained aflatoxin levels of 11.54 parts per kilogram, more than double the permissible maximum of 5.0 parts per kilogram.

Despite KEBS declaring the rice unsafe, only a small portion was intercepted before it reached Kenyan consumers.

Dangerous rice floods Kenyan markets

The contaminated consignment, imported by Gama Food Traders Ltd, consisted of 83,200 bags shipped via the Indian Ocean to the Port of Mombasa.



Records indicate that the first batch left Pakistan on 29th September, followed by another on Mashujaa Day.

Upon arrival in Mombasa, 2,080 tonnes of the rice were transported to Nairobi without certificates of conformity.

KEBS market surveillance officers managed to seize only 23 tonnes of the unsafe rice, leaving over 2,057 tonnes to infiltrate the market.

Tests conducted on the recovered rice confirmed dangerously high aflatoxin levels.

Potential health risks of aflatoxin exposure

Aflatoxins are toxic compounds produced by certain moulds that grow on grains and cereals under humid conditions.

Chronic exposure to high levels of aflatoxins can result in severe health problems, including liver damage, cancer, and weakened immunity.

Short-term effects may include nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The consumption of contaminated rice poses significant risks, especially to vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Ineffective recall efforts

Efforts by KEBS to recall the contaminated rice have yielded minimal success. Surveillance teams have retrieved only 5,300 kilograms of polla biryani rice and 6,000 kilograms of kuku biryani rice.

Increased risk during the festive season

With the festive season underway, the demand for rice is expected to surge as families prepare traditional meals.