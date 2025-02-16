Highlights of Ruto’s meeting with African Heads of State & Governments in Addis Ababa

President William Ruto on Sunday, February 16, 2025 met African Heads of State & Governments in Addis Ababa at the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Assembly of the African Union.

Ruto who chaired the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), noted that the continent needs to amplify its voice and push its agenda at the global scene by positioning itself as a leader in global climate change solutions.

Geopolitical landscape and its impact on climate action

Ruto noted that recent developments in the west, including dwindling support for climate change and significant cuts in aid pose a significant challenge to the gains made.

He noted that the policy changes will significantly Africa's productivity and urged all countries to enhance climate action for the continent's posterity.

The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement and the rise of far-right leadership in key economies could prove a major obstacle to climate cooperation and financing.

A rise in protectionist and nationalist policies that threaten trade and investment flows, as well as escalating trade tariffs that impact Africa’s economic and environmental priorities.

Existing collaborations & opportunities to drive climate change agenda

He urged African nations to leverage on existing opportunities and programs to drive Climate Change agenda.

Looking ahead, 2025 presents both opportunities and challenges for Africa's Climate Action Agenda . We must capitalise on the following key areas and moments; 2nd African Climate Summit. Following the AU's decision for a bi-annual summit, Africa Climate Action will provide a critical platform to access progress and lessons, and strengthen collaboration.

He cited Africa Climate Summit (ACS), the International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), South Africa’s G20 Presidency, combined with the AU’s G20 membership among the opportunities and collaborations that the continent can leverage on to drive the climate action agenda.

Others are the COP30 set to be held in Brazil, and the Baku-Belem Roadmap seeking to secure $1.3 trillion (Ksh.167 trillion) funding necessary for climate action.

Kenya ready to host 2nd Africa Climate Summit – Ruto confirms

The Head of State also offered to host the second bi-annual African Climate Summit for the second time in a row should no African country be ready to host the summit later in the year.

We will agree at this forum where we are going to hold the next African Summit. If there is a country that is willing to host, it is okay with us. If there is none, Kenya will be willing to host the 2nd African Summit .