How Congolese, Burundians are redefining Kenya's informal sector & small businesses

Citizens of Congo and Burundi are breathing injecting life into Nairobi's vibrant ecconomy, redefining standards in the multi-billion informal sector and small businesses.

The are powering Kenya’s economy one service at a time, leaving behind satisfied clients, impressed employers and making their honest living.

From barber shops to salons, hawking and construction, their work ethic is something that both clients and employers interviewed for this publication appreciate.

To them, Kenya is the land of immense opportunities and safety that they cannot find at home and most consider the country their second home.

Work ethic anchored in values

Their work ethic is grounded in values that see businesses attract and retain clients who are satisfied with their services.

Mathews Onyango who operates a barber shop and salon was full of praises for his Congolese employees who he hailed as honest and trustworthy people.

Hawana ujanja na ukora kwa kazi eti wakuibie ama wapandishe bei ndio wapate cut yao. Wako content with what their pay and work hard to earn more. (They are neither crafty nor have the ill motive of stealing from you or inflating prioces of service to make extra income).

According to Onyango, they are honest in what they can do and what they cannot and clients trust their word to get quality service that meet or exceed their expectations, unlike Kenyans who attempt to offer services including ones that they are not skilled in, only to leave disappointed clients.

They are also reliable and can be counted upon to show up for work, unlike some Kenyans that I have worked with in the past who gave me excuses only to later realise that they had secured opportunities elsewhere.

He opines that Kenyans can learn a lot from them or risk missing out on opportunities as employers are keen on what is good for the business.

A client who this writer found at the salon while compiling this piece was equally impressed by the services and affordability, adding that they are peace-loving people who don't easily get into trouble with the law and are not involved in criminal activities.

They do not overcharge and this motivates me to tip them unlike in other places I know where the price for the same service varies almost on a daily basis.

They are also skilled in what they do and the quality of hairdressing here is way better than what I would have gotten inn some of Kenya's high-end salons which in my view, are overated.

Greener pastures in Nairobi: Finding opportunities where others don't

For Louise who was uprooted from her country by conflict that has raged on for decades, Kenya not only offered safety but also presented opportunities to earn a living through her skill as a hairdresser and a masseuses.

Fabrice who works at construction sites and supplements his income as a porter, ferrying luggage on handcarts in Nairobi's Eastlands areas says Nairobi is his second home and has given him opportunities that his motherland Burundi could not.

Although the security situation has improved back home, his plan is to stay in Nairobi to ply his trade.

He says that given the strength of the Kenya Shilling, he has been able to accomplish more back at home where he sends money on a monthly basis.

Kenyans are welcoming people and as long as you do not get involved in criminal activities, they will embrace you as a brother.

Artistry and fashion

Their impact is also reflected in Kenya's vibrant fashion industry.

Fashion comes to life every Sunday at a popular church in Kitengela that is frequented by Congolese nationals.

Their elegant vitenge's, good hair grooming and is testament to their artistry and love for fashion, with Kenyans also embracing elements of this way of life for various events.