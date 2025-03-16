How to stay safe & avoid falling prey to drug traffickers: Dos & don'ts of air travel

The case of Margaret Macharia Nduta, a young Kenyan who was found guilty of trafficking two kilograms of cocaine in Vietnam and sentenced to death on March 6, 2025 is the latest to hit headlines with important lessons to learn from her plight even as the race to save her life unfolds.

Despite her isistence that she did not know that she was transporting illegal drugs into the country noting that she was used as s drug mule, the court slapped her with the death sentence with her execution set for March 16, 2025.

Her plight underscore the need for vigialnce and enhanced safety for air travel at a time when delaers in drugs and other illegal substances have uped their game to beat screening technology at airports, backed by trained staff and dog units.

As you plan your next travel, below are some tips that may keep you out of trouble with the law and away from those eager to use you to traffic drugs and other illegal substances without your knowledge.

Personally handle your luggage & be alert

While most airports have porters who are available to assist at a fee, consider handling your lugggage yourself and if you must enlist the services of a porter, ensure that you are alert and watching every move.

Do not leave your bags unattended or accept to take care of other people's luggage

This is a golden rule that could make a big difference, and one which is frequently repeated in the public address system across major airports.

Airports are typically busy and filled with people with good intentions as well as those with bad ones.

Having your luggage with you at all times not only prevents the possible loss of valuables but also eliminates the chances of someone sneaking in additional content that may land you in trouble.

Do the packing yourself

Packing yourself allows you to knbow the content of your sutcase and eliminates the chances that someone else may include any contraband or illegal substance into your luggage, only to be caught by surprise during your travel.

Seal/lock/wrap your suitcase/luggage

Locking your suitcase or wrapping your luggage eliminates the chances of anyone sneaking in anything that does not belong to you into your bag.

Once the screening of your luggage is done, consider wrapping it.

Drug trafficking is big business with connections that run deep and even staff at various airports may be collaborators and this strategy gives them no room to take advantage of your travel for their illegal activities.

Refer people in need of help to airline staff and cabin crew

While the desire to help others with their luggage at airports, when boarding and even when disembarking this may land you in trouble when found in the possession of a luggage or bag whose content you do not know, only for the owner to deny ownership.

Cabin crew and airline staff are there to help. Politely refer passengers who may need to flight attendants, ground crew and airline staff.

Not everyone harbours good intentions and the best way to help is by referring them to those designated to provide assistance.

The risk of transporting gifts for others

Dealers in the illicit trade have injected some creativity into their game and anything may be used to transport illegal substances.

Be wary of requests to deliver gifts, including clothes, shoes, cosmetics and suitcases for others. the buttons, shoe soles and linings of suitcases are among the places that traffickers pack with drugs, keeping their fingers crossed that the same makes it to the end of the journey, but if intercepted mid-way, then the passenger found in possession of the same who could be you pays a heavy price.

Do not accept to transport packages whose content you do not know

Cooperate with airport safety and security staff

Apart from the standard security screening, airports conduct random checks on passengers.

Even when you are not in possession of any drugs or ilegal substances, you may still be flagged for additional screening.