Inside brewing clash among Ruto allies over Mt Kenya Tour

President William Ruto’s much-anticipated tour of the Mount Kenya region has sparked political tensions, with divisions emerging among his allies. While some leaders are rallying behind the visit, others believe it could be a strategic misstep given the current political climate.

Conflicting Opinions Within Ruto’s Camp

The planned seven-day tour was meant to strengthen Ruto’s support in Mount Kenya, a region that played a crucial role in his 2022 victory.

However, a section of his inner circle is pushing for its postponement, citing concerns that it comes at a politically sensitive time.

One of the major sticking points is the growing influence of ODM leader Raila Odinga within Ruto’s administration .

Some leaders feel that engaging Mount Kenya at this moment, especially after recent parliamentary committee shakeups that saw key allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua removed, could be untimely.

Further fueling tensions is the case of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, a once-prominent Ruto ally, who has recently found himself removed from the powerful National Assembly Budget Committee and isolated

His recent event in Murang’a was notably skipped by government officials, signaling possible fractures in the political alignment of the region.

Nyoro himself has admitted that he has not spoken to the president since October last year, raising questions about shifting loyalties.

Leaders Push Forward with Mobilisation

Despite calls for postponement, another group within Ruto’s camp is pushing ahead with preparations for the visit.

Over the past few days, MPs from the region have been mobilising their supporters and setting up billboards to welcome the president.

One such billboard in Karatina prominently features Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, sending a strong message of political presence in the area.

Those in favour of the visit argue that delaying it would only give credence to claims that Ruto is neglecting Mount Kenya.

They believe the president must address concerns from the region directly rather than avoiding them.

The Bigger Political Picture

Mount Kenya remains a crucial battleground for Ruto, particularly as the political landscape begins to shift ahead of the 2027 elections.

Discontent is brewing over economic challenges and political appointments, making his visit even more significant.

The critical question now is whether President Ruto will proceed with his Mount Kenya tour as scheduled or whether mounting pressure from within his camp will force a change of plans.