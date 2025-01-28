Kalonzo Musyoka’s emotional moment as preacher prays for his ailing wife [Video]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka had a deeply emotional moment during a church service when a preacher handed him a white shuka to give to his ailing wife, Pauline.

The preacher prayed for Pauline's healing, leaving the politician visibly moved. This act of faith has drawn attention to Kalonzo’s devotion to his wife and their enduring love story.

Preacher’s powerful gesture

During the service, a preacher called Kalonzo to the dais and handed him a white shuka. In a viral TikTok video posted on January 27 by Mbithe Mulinge, an MCA from Kitui County, the preacher instructed Kalonzo to give the shuka to Pauline as a symbol of prayer and healing.

I don’t have anything to give her, but take this and give it to Sister Pauline. Tell her the pastor had given it to her. I am praying for her healing.

The moment deeply touched Kalonzo, who has often shared his struggles as he supports his wife through her health challenges.

Pauline’s health journey

Pauline’s medical condition has been a private matter for the Musyoka family. Since 2015, she has been in and out of hospitals both in Kenya and abroad.

While the specific nature of her illness remains undisclosed, Kalonzo has spoken openly about how it has affected him personally and professionally.

In an interview in 2019, Kalonzo described his struggles, saying: "I am at my lowest currently, with a sick wife and not in any elective position. Not even earning what is rightfully yours, people looking down on you when you are down there and throwing stones at you".

It remains unclear whether Pauline has been discharged or is still receiving treatment, either in Kenya or outside.

How Kalonzo and Pauline met

Kalonzo and Pauline’s journey began in 1972 when they met at a Christian conference held at Meru School.

At the time, Pauline was a Form Two student at Mlango Girls High School, while Kalonzo was in Form Five. He later admitted that he was immediately captivated by her beauty, height, and long hair.

Their bond grew stronger, and in 1985, they tied the knot in a ceremony that marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership.

Over the years, the couple has been blessed with four children, standing by each other through life’s highs and lows.

Kenyans show support to Kalonzo