Karua meets Gachagua in her home in Kirinyaga amid talk of new alliance

A meeting between NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent shockwaves in political circles on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The meeting that is underway at Karua’s Gichugu home comes amid speculation of a new political alliance.

It also comes at a time when the former DP is attempting to consolidate the Mount Kenya vote block and rally it against Ruto in 2027 elections.

Gachagua landed in Gichugu bearing gifts for his host with a large entourage comprised of his allies.

Goats, sheep and farm produce are among the goodies that Gachagua’s entourage carried.

Among those attending the meeting are MPS Gathoni Wamuchomba of Githunguri, Jane Kihara of Naivasha, Wanjiku Muihia of Kipipiri and Kirinyaga Senator James Murango among those who accompanied Gachagua to Gichugu.