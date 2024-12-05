The High Court in Eldoret, presided over by Justice Reuben Nyakundi, has found Jacktone Odhiambo guilty of murdering LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba.



The court’s decision was based on various critical evidence, including forensic findings, witness testimonies, and circumstantial proof. Odhiambo, who denied any involvement, will be sentenced on December 16, 2024.

Forensic and DNA evidence

Justice Nyakundi underscored the weight of scientific evidence, which proved a direct link between the accused and the crime. DNA samples taken from Odhiambo and Chiloba matched, indicating an intimate relationship.

An autopsy revealed that Chiloba died from asphyxia caused by suffocation. Pieces of clothing, including socks and jeans, were used to block his mouth and nose, cutting off oxygen.

Witness testimonies

Multiple witnesses corroborated the prosecution’s case. A classmate of Chiloba testified to the romantic relationship between the two.

Further damning evidence came from Odhiambo’s younger brother and cousin, who admitted to helping him transport Chiloba’s decomposing body in a metallic box.

The box was later dumped along the Kipkenyo-Kaptinga road.

Circumstantial evidence

Justice Nyakundi highlighted that Odhiambo was the last person seen with Chiloba before his death.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts placed them together at a nightclub on the night of December 31, 2022. Witnesses also reported hearing cries from Chiloba’s apartment that night.