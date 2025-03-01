Late Senator Cheptumo’s legacy & helping resolve the 2007 post-election crisis

President William Ruto has eulogised the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo as a true patriot whose contribution to lasting peace lives on, highlighting his contribution to resolving the 2007 post-election crisis.

Without delving into the nature of his contribution, Ruto who was part of the team confirmed that Cheptumo was an asset during the negotiations .

At the time, Cheptumo was a newly-elected Member of Parliament, representing Baringo North Constituency.

“We were members of ODM, including Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary) here and we were asked on behalf of our party then to negotiate and I want to confirm that Cheptumo was a great resource in those negotiations that brought peace to our country. I have worked with him as colleagues in Parliament, as Deputy President and as President, though briefly.

He hailed him as a patriot who showed up for his country, whenever he was needed to do so.

What impressed Ruto on Senator Cheptumo's leadership

The President noted that he was impressed by the deceased’s passion for leadership.

Admitting that his political career has seen him meet all manner of leaders , Ruto noted that Cheptumo not only knew what he wanted, but also loved his constituents.

“Cheptumo was a great leader and he loved his people. He was very passionate about leadership. I say so having been around for a while in leadership and I come across many who are reluctant leaders, but I can say for Cheptumo, he was passionate, knew what he wanted and always looked out for people who elected him. When national duty called he stood up and was available,” he said.

Wetangula hails Ruto's truce with Raila

National Assembly speaker who addressed the gathering called for unity, hailing President Ruto’s pact with Raila Odinga.

What we need to do as Kenyans is put our heads together. If Ruto reaches out to the Odinga, the principal protagonist in the last election, na nyinyi supporters wao mnakula mori na kurusha chepechepe za maneno, mnatukana wengine, learn from history. When elephants fights nyasi ndio inaumia and Ali Mazrui added that when elephants make love the grass suffers more. So mjichunge.

Cheptumo's career in politics & death

Cheptumo passed on at a Nairobi Hospital on February 15, 2025while undergoing treatment.

He was 57 years old at the time of his death.