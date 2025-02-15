Veteran journalist, the late Leonard Mambo Mbotela has been laid to rest in an emotional sendoff at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

Friends, relatives and colleagues in the media and Kenyans at large turned up in large numbers for the veteran journalist’s final sendoff.

Emotions ran high during the brief but somber ceremony that was presided over by the clergy.

His widow, Alice Mwikali donned a black attire and was seen watching in pain as the body was lowered to the grave.

Relatives supported and comforted her as she paid her final respects by the graveside.

A host of leaders including Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was among the leaders who turned up for Mbotela’s final sendoff.

Mbotela was eulogised as a hero whose legacy continues to inspire generations with his “Je, huu ni ungwana?” show inspiring courtesy and respect.

Passaris eulogised the deceased as a remarkable man who had a profound impact on the society.

Listening to stories of his incredible journey was truly heartwarming. What a remarkable man.

Reactions on the choice of Lang'ata Cemetery as Mambo Mbotela's final resting place

The choice of Lang’ata Cemetery as the veteran broadcaster’s final resting place sparked reactions with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula stating that the country needs a heroes’ corner to inter the country’s accomplished sons and daughters.

The country needs a heroes’ corner to bury distinguished figures like broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela. It is disheartening to hear that he will be laid to rest in Lang’ata Cemetery, where his grave will likely be on top of another, given how crowded the place is.

The veteran broadcaster passed on at the age of 84, just two days before his 85th birthday.

Daughter's moving tribute

Mambo Mbotela’s impactful life was celebrated during a requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, with his daughter Ida sharing details of her last interaction before death struck.

You always cared for me and were concerned about me. Despite you not eating for several days somehow you drank all the soup I fed you. I will cherish this moment forever I fed you your last meal.

After this, as the hospital staff were preparing you to sleep, you held my hand lightly and said to us who were at the hospital who were present and I couldn't comprehend why you kept saying, "Nisameheeni". Now I understand you were saying that I should forgive you because you were leaving me and I would never see you again on this earth. Little did I know that I would be the last person you could speak to.

She recounted their unique bond and how she made it in time before the broadcaster breathed his last.