WATCH: Mutahi Kagwe's vetted for Agriculture CS role

The vetting process for Cabinet Secretary nominees has officially commenced in the National Assembly, with Agriculture and Livestock Development nominee Mutahi Kagwe opening the session today, January 14, 2025.

Kagwe, who previously served as the Health Cabinet Secretary under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, is set to replace Lawrence Karanja, who has been nominated as ambassador to Brazil.

The vetting session is being led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and follows a special sitting called by the Speaker to facilitate the review of several nominees.

Profile

Born in January 1958 in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County, he received his early education at Kihate Primary School and later attended Kagumo High School for his O-levels.

He pursued higher education at the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1981, followed by a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the United States International University in 1992.

Kagwe's career began in the media sector, where he worked at the Standard Group's advertising department from 1987 to 1989, eventually rising to the position of commercial director.

He then ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing a publishing house and a public relations firm.

Politics

His entry into politics came in 2002 when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Mukurwe-ini Constituency on a National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) ticket.

During his tenure, he chaired the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Trade, Tourism, and Planning.

In 2005, he was appointed by President Mwai Kibaki as the Minister for Information and Communications.

This role was pivotal as it coincided with Kenya's transition to fibre optic technology, significantly enhancing communication infrastructure and leading to the launch of M-Pesa, the world's first mobile money transfer system.

After losing his parliamentary seat in 2007, Kagwe returned to politics in 2013, winning the inaugural Senate seat for Nyeri County.

He served as chair of the Senate Committee on Information and Technology and was involved in various legislative initiatives, including promoting early childhood education through "The Best Classroom" program.

In 2017, Kagwe contested for the Nyeri gubernatorial seat but was unsuccessful. He took a brief hiatus from active politics until October 2019, when he was appointed to the board of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).