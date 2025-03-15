2022 saw a total of eight female governors elected in Kenya, throwing their spouses in the limelight, with the public getting to interact with some of them for the first time when the governors took oath of office.

Almost all of them have maintained a low profile, but are occasionally thrust into the limelight due to the powerful offices that their spouses hold and politics in Kenya being just what it is where for competitors and critics, there is a thin line between the office holders and their families.

Described by their spouses as incredible support systems, these are the first gentlemen in the shadows of power and what they do.

George Wanga & Gladys Wanga: From Kano to Homa Bay with love

This couple has been active politically for decades, including in 2017 when they supported rival candidates in the Homa Bay gubernatorial contest.

At the time, George had no idea that his wife would clinch the seat, making him the county’s first gentleman with Oyugi Magwanga serving as Glady’s deputy.

He (George) would also land a plum appointment when he was appointed the Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on the 17th January, 2025 by President William Ruto.

The couple walked down the aisle in 2005.

Ali Kanga: Governor Fatuma Achani's greatest support system

Rarely seen in public alongside his wife, Ali Kanga played his part in getting Fatuma Achani elected as the first female governor in the Coast region.

While Achani was busy on the campaign trail, Kanga hosted delegations at their Matuga home and actively sold her bid that saw her win the Kwale gubernatorial contest.

He is a lectured at the Technical University of Mombasa.

Cecily Mbarire & Dennis Apaa: Cultural harmony in marriage

He is the gentleman in the shadows of power in Embu County, maintaining a low profile and

Apaa who hails from Teso is an accomplished businessman,

Although he has maintained a low profile, his name surfaced in a case in which he was accused of presenting fake documents, alongside others in a bid to obtain payment from the Ministry of Irrigation.

Apaa was cleared when the charges were dropped in October 2014

Murega Baicu: The light in governor Mwangaza's world

The self-styled Apostle who was Meru County’s first gentleman until March 14 2025 when the impeachment of Kawira Mwangaza was upheld by the High court is arguably among the most popular first gentlemen in the counties.

Having been in the political trenches with his wife as she fought her political battles, Baicu relished victory and is known to speak his mind and express his feelings both in song and in words.

He has been a prominent figure n Kawira’s meteoric rise, supporting her in accomplishing her political dreams right from the time when she made her debut in politics.

A popular figure in his own right who was at one point crowned the Meru Cultural Ambassador, Baicu took to the studio in 2013 to release a Meru hit song which propelled his wife to fame.

Describing her as a humble, wealthy and strong woman ready to serve her people, the song aided in Kawira’s career.

2017 was no different as he released yet another hit song “Ngavana wetu ni mama” and true to the title of the song, Kawira Mwangaza stunned Mithika Linturi and Kiraitu Murungi when she snatched victory.

A singer, an apostle, a businessman and Meru Cultural Ambassador are among the many hats that he wears.

Sam Mburu: The flamboyant businessman standing with Susan Kihika

Their wedding back in 2020 was the talk of town and was graced by dignitaries including President Ruto who was then serving as the DP.

With deep pockets, immense influence and networks, the flamboyant businessman became an asset in Governor Kihika’s gubernatorial bid that saw her oust Lee Kinyanjui.

Sam whose parents operated a charcoal-burning business in Solai, Nakuru county made has fortunes in business.

He was a soft drinks distributor in Nakuru’s Shabab area and rose to own several companies, including a clearing and forwarding company, Landmark Freight Services that has two branches in China and one in Mombasa.

His success in business has had its own share of controversy, including accusations that he is among businessmen who defrauded the government of millions of shillings.

He was accused alongside 15 others of colluding with three companies to undervalue imported goods and rake in profits.

Sam also owns apartments in Nakuru, Nairobi, Kajiado and Mombasa with other assets including land, homes and high-end luxury cars.

Kamotho Waiganjo & Anne Waiguru: The dynamic duo

What began as a casual meeting in the ferry in Mombasa while on official duty turned out to be a beautiful love story with Waiganjo wedding Waiguru in 2019.

Waiganjo is an accomplished lawyer who has served in various capacities including in the defunct Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC).