Weeks after being appointed as a member of the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund), former Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga landed yet another plum job in President William Ruto’s government.

Her latest appointment made on Friday, January 17 will see her serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Shipyard Limited.

In a gazette notice released on Friday, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya appointed Omanga to serve in the role for a period of three years, effective Tuesday, January 14.

Millicent Omanga's luck with appointments in Ruto's government

The former Senator appears to enjoy luck with government appointments and has landed several roles in Ruto’s administration, a feat that many Kenyans can only dream of given the current unemployment situation in the country.

Omanga was appointed to serve as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission in October 2024 but declined the appointment.

Barely two weeks later, she was appointed to join the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund) in November.

2025 is off to a good start as she landed her latest appointment to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Shipyard Limited.

Aisha Jumwa makes comeback

The appointments made on Friday also saw former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa return to the government.

President William Ruto picked Jumwa to be the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board.

In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (1) (a) of the Kenya Roads Board Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Aisha Jumwa Katana to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th January 2025.

Her appointment which took effect immediately is a continuation of the trend of rewarding political allies and will run for three years.