Mixed reactions to Raila’s AUC chairperson election loss: Leaders & Kenyans weigh in

Leaders from across the political divide have weighed in on the African Union Commission chairperson elections that saw Djibouti’s

Kenya had been confident of victory but were humbled after Djibouti’s candidate snatched victory in the contest that dragged up to the seventh round, with Raila dropping after the sixth round of voting.

Odinga won the first two rounds before the Djiboutian turned tables, leading all through and snatching victory in the seventh round after garnering 33 votes.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wa welcomed Raila back home, reminding him that his Azimio coalition party has the majority in parliament.

Rao, you fought your fight and gave it your best. But know this—you are not the problem. Sasa kuja nyumbani, tusononeke pamoja. NB: Remember you have the Majority in parliament.

How leaders reacted to Raila's AUC loss

Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC: Hon Raila and Kenya tried their best...but Djibouti and its candidate were more popular across the continent...congratulations!

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot weighed on, alluding to some factors that in his view may have led to Raila losing contest.

"Religion, France, Region," he wrote on X.

Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o noted that the loss does not define Raila as his vision, dedication and fight for democracy remains an inspiration to many.

JAKOM!! Leadership is not defined by a single victory or loss but by the impact you make and the values you uphold. Though the outcome of this election was not what we hoped for, your vision, dedication, and fight for democracy remain an inspiration to many. Your journey does not end here—Africa still needs your voice, your leadership, and your unwavering commitment to unity and progress. Stay strong, for true leaders rise beyond setbacks. The best is yet to come!

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma calls for introspection

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma noted that the AUC chairperson vote was an eye-opener which revealed Kenya’s real enemies writing :

Thank you President William Ruto. You have done your best. Thank you Baba Raila Odinga. You ran the best campaign and gave it your all. The silver lining is clear - we now know our enemies. I will petition the withdrawal of East African Community from the African Union.

Interviews done across several media houses reflected the mixed feelings among Kenyans.

Welcome back home Raila

While some were disappointed with the results as they were expecting victory for Odinga, others noted that the defeat will free up time for the former Prime Minister to continue with his quest for a better Kenya.

'Ruto must go’ chants erupt in Kondele, Kisumu, after Raila Odinga lost the AUC chairmanship.