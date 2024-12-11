Moses Kuria admits Ruto's mistake, calls for Constitution change after Uhuru meeting

In the aftermath of President William Ruto's meeting with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has weighed in with a personal statement reflecting on the significance of the engagement and its implications for Kenya's future.

Kuria, now an economic advisor to President Ruto, used the occasion to call for a revival of the constitutional reform agenda, with a renewed focus on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) principles.

Kuria began by highlighting the crossroads Kenya currently faces, emphasising the need for sobriety, selflessness, and patriotism to guide decision-making.

He commended both President Ruto and former President Kenyatta for putting the nation above personal and sectarian interests during their recent meeting in Ichaweri, Gatundu.

Kuria described the meeting as a reaffirmation of Kenya's resilience and capacity to rise above crises.

“Closing ranks and forgiving each other is much easier than having to deal with the aftermath of a failed state,” Kuria noted, adding that the engagement was timely, given the formation of the new broad-based government that includes Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

A Call for Mt. Kenya Region to Reflect

Kuria used the moment to address the Mt. Kenya region, stressing the need for introspection amid political challenges, particularly following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua .

“Our region cannot operate in a business-as-usual fashion anymore,” Kuria said.

No anger, no emotions can justify such a self-defeating move. I applaud President Kenyatta for choosing the reasonable line over the expediency of momentous populism.

He further revealed that some political leaders had attempted to isolate the region, but Kenyatta’s magnanimity prevented such plans.

Reviving the BBI Agenda

Kuria admitted that Ruto’s allies, himself included, were wrong to oppose the BBI initiative , which sought constitutional reforms aimed at fostering inclusivity and resolving governance issues.

He described the handshakes and formations under BBI as vindicating President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“They were right, and we were wrong,” Kuria confessed.

I urge President Ruto, President Kenyatta, and Prime Minister Odinga to close ranks and lead the nation in picking up from where BBI flopped. This country needs a Constitution that reflects the emerging realities of our nation and our society.

He emphasised the urgency of embarking on what he called "BBI Season 2," which he believes is essential to address the pressing governance and inclusivity challenges.

Kuria argued that transparency and accountability should be the foundation of the renewed reform process, warning that good ideas without transparent implementation would only create mistrust.

Strengthening Jubilee and Mt. Kenya’s Political Voice

Kuria also used the statement to push for the dissolution of smaller political parties in Mt Kenya to revive Jubilee , emphasising the need to rebuild the party as the voice of the Mt. Kenya region.

Mt. Kenya region, like all other regions, deserves a strong political voice. It is our inalienable right. For all the good and bad lessons we have learned, it was a mistake to leave the Jubilee Party. However, it is not too late.

Kuria concluded by advocating for a reconciliatory and forward-looking approach to national governance.

He supported President Ruto’s recent efforts to engage various stakeholders to diffuse tensions in the country and focus on nation-building.

The tensions caused by the elections are over, and it is time to focus on the future as one people.