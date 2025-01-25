President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor Moses Kuria has revealed his plans to operate a parallel tallying centre in Addis Ababa for Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission chairperson’s bid.

Explaining his plan to secure Raila’s victory, Kuria shared that he will camp in Addis Ababa from February 10 all the way to February 15, with his stay in Ethiopia’s capital coinciding with the AUC elections.

According to Kuria establishing a tallying center for the exercise in which African heads of state and governments will choose the next AUC chairperson will be his main mission.

From February 10 to D-Day on February 15, I will be camping in Addis Ababa to set up the official tallying centre.

Kuria explained that his decision is informed by doubts on certain persons’s abilities to protect Raila’s victory, hinting at past failures in securing victory for the former Prime Minister.

The President’s economic advisor noted that he is taking matters into his hands this time round and will assemble a team that will deliver for Raila.

Moses Kuria's team to 'protect Raila's victory'

His team includes football enthusiast Jaro Soja and social media sensation, Dem wa Facebook.

There are some people I cannot trust to protect Baba’s votes. They have failed to do so in the past. I will sponsor five Baba supporters to travel with me. First is my friend Jaro Soja. Second is Dem Wa Facebook. I am still looking for three more. Baba must win.

The former Gatundu South lawmaker added that the dup will accompany him to Addis Ababa and he will pay for their flights and accommodation.

He also promised to foot the bills for three supporters of the ODM party boss to accompany him.

Raila ups campaigns as AUC election draws closer

Raila has been on a diplomatic charm offensive to market his bid with the backing of President William Ruto.

His travels have taken him to all parts of the continent where he has met Presidents and heads of government who will vote for the next AUC.