The late Member of Parliament of Parliament Malulu Injendi’s family has released an elaborate plan in a bid to keep politicians in check during his high-profile burial.

Speaking during a requiem mass for the deceased in Kakamega, Melvin Malulu, the late MP’s son made it clear that the burial will not be a political event.

As such, he shared an elaborate plan agreed on by the family to ensure that the day is not taken over by politicians.

The plan entails setting aside a day for politicians with condolence messages to deliver and wrapping this up before the burial on March 4.

The family shared that politicians who wishes to give their condolence messages to the family and the MP’s constituents are at liberty to do so on 3 March.

March 4 will see all politicians locked out from addressing mourners when the MP will be laid to rest with President William Ruto being the only one who will be given an opportunity to address the gathering.

The day is reserved for the church and the family who will pay their tributes to the fallen lawmaker.

On March 4, only President William Ruto, the family, and the church will be only be allowed to speak. Then on March 3, 2025, other political leaders will be allowed to give condolence messages.

Ruto's support to MP's family

He added that the President has offered to transport Malulu’s body from Nairobi to Malava by air in time for the final sendoff.

Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet supported the plan shared by the family, noting that a peaceful funeral is a befitting honour to the late lawmaker.

Those people who will be transported to come and cheer (campaign) for others, tell them this is the funeral of Moses Injendi Malulu. We want a funeral that will be peaceful.

Funerals become the latest battleground for politicians after churches

Funerals have in the recent past been characterized by chaos with politicians taking over, rival factions clashing and grieving families left counting losses in addition to the pain of losing their loved ones.

In some case, fatal injuries and even deaths have been reported with police stepping in to restore calm.

Earlier this month, chaos broke out at the burial of the late Chief Gerald Odongo in Matungu, Kakamega County with rival factions clashing.

The saw left the family slapped with a demand of over Sh.1.5 million as compensation for the damage to their equipment.