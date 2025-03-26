Meet billionaire behind $1M payment to save Stephen Munyakho from execution

The Muslim World League (MWL), under the leadership of Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, has paid the blood money required to secure the release of Kenyan national Stephen Munyakho from a Saudi prison.

The intervention follows years of appeals by his family and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Munyakho had been incarcerated in Saudi Arabia following his conviction for manslaughter in 2011. The sentence was later overturned and changed to murder.

Under Saudi law, blood money, known as 'diya', can be paid to the victim’s family in exchange for clemency.

After multiple diplomatic negotiations, President William Ruto personally appealed to Dr. Al-Issa during his visit to State House, Nairobi in August 2024.

In response, the Muslim World League facilitated a payment of $1 million (Sh129.5 million), ultimately securing Munyakho’s freedom.

The announcement of Munyakho’s impending return to Kenya was made by United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Hassan Omar, who confirmed that all legal formalities had been completed.

Who is Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Al-Issa?

Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa is one of the most influential Islamic scholars and global interfaith leaders of modern times. He is also among the wealthiest people in Saudi Arabia with a reported net worth of $3 billion.

Born in Saudi Arabia, he previously served as the Minister of Justice and is widely known for his views on interfaith dialogue, counter-extremism, and global peace initiatives.

Since assuming leadership of the Muslim World League in 2016, Dr. Al-Issa has transformed the organisation into a dynamic force for international cooperation.

He has spearheaded initiatives aimed at combating religious extremism, advocating for Muslim minorities, and fostering unity between different faith communities.

His outreach efforts have included collaborations with the Vatican, Jewish leaders, and Christian organisations, positioning him as a key figure in interreligious diplomacy.

Dr. Al-Issa has also been vocal in condemning terrorism, emphasising that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance.

Under his leadership, the MWL has launched educational programs to counter radical ideologies and promote moderate interpretations of Islamic teachings.

His influence has earned him recognition as a global peace ambassador, with invitations to speak at major international forums, including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

Understanding the Muslim World League

The Muslim World League was founded in 1962 and headquartered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Initially established to promote Islamic teachings and foster unity among Muslim nations, its mandate has expanded to encompass humanitarian aid, interfaith dialogue, and cultural diplomacy.

The MWL operates through various global initiatives, including relief programs for refugees, education funding, and disaster response efforts.

It actively engages with governments and religious institutions to advocate for policies that promote coexistence and mutual respect among diverse communities.