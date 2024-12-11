Nzioka Waita, former Chief of Staff to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been appointed Managing Director for Africa Advisory at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

The appointment marks a significant milestone in Waita’s career, which spans both the private and public sectors. Joining the Tony Blair Institute

Waita’s new role at TBI will see him advising political leaders across Africa on strategy, policy, and governance.

We are delighted to announce Nzioka Waita, former Chief of Staff to the (former) President of Kenya, will be joining TBI as our new Managing Director for Africa Advisory, bringing unparalleled skills and experience to TBI's work advising political leaders throughout the Continent on strategy, policy, and delivery, all enabled by tech.

A stellar career in corporate and public service

Reflecting on his career, Waita described his journey as an interesting professional career. Starting as a lawyer, he joined Safaricom PLC, where he spent 14 years.

In 2015, Waita transitioned to public service, becoming part of a presidential advisory team under Uhuru Kenyatta.

He spearheaded initiatives to bridge the gap between political promises and government bureaucracy.

I woke up daily for 8 years exhilarated to work for Kenyans under the direction of a President who had committed his life to the service of his people.

Lessons in leadership and governance

During his tenure in government, Waita led efforts to improve public service delivery, leveraging data and technology as key enablers.

Meaningful results are delivered by committed and competent people... organised and resourced to diagnose and address a development imperative for the public good.

After leaving public service in 2022, Waita pursued elective politics, vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.