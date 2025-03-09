OccupyJesusWinner protests: Arrests made, tactics used & Bishop Mwai's reaction

Jesus Winner Ministry Church in Roysambu, Nairobi County was the scene of an ugly clash as police reigned in on unarmed and peaceful protesters who were part of the congregation that turned up for the Sunday Service.

It is at the same charge that President William Ruto donated Sh20million last Sunday, pledging to mobilise Sh100million more.

#OccupyJesusWinner protests

The hefty donation angered a section of Kenyans who accused the church of being complicit in the fight against corruption, arguing that the President’s know sources of income cannot allow him to splash money around in the manner in which he does and claiming that the money in question could be proceeds of crime.

A rallying call to occupy the church in protest dominated social media for the better part of the week and indeed Kenyans lived up to their vow with a sizeable crowd of protesters making their way to the church on Sunday morning.

Tactics used & heavy deployment of police

There was heavy deployment of police at Jesus Winner Church in Roysambu ahead of the planned #OccupyJesusWinner .

The media was blocked from accessing the church with claims of police roughing up journalists.

Undeterred by the heavy police presence, protesters found creative way to access the church, mixing with the congregation with some recording the unfolding events and posting on social media.

Police moved in and apprehended several peaceful protesters who turned up for the #OccupyJesusWinner protests.

Police, some of whom were in uniform and others in plain clothes descended on the unarmed youth who had taken their seats to worship and protest the donation with the events captured on camera.

Claims which were corroborated by videos shows people in plain clothes believed to be police officers pouncing on the youth, dragging them into a building within the premises and beating them.

Bishop Edward Mwai's reaction to protests at his church

When things finally calmed down, self-styled Bishop Edward Mwai ddressed his followers, stating that he has since told the police to release the youth who were arrested during the chaos.

I know that there were people who were using them, and as we speak, some have been arrested and are being held here. But I have forgiven them and said they should be freed. People will come to know that there is God at this altar

Claiming that all he does in service to God, Bishop Mwai noted that he has since forgiven all who criticise him.

I want to say that all those who abused me and called me all sorts of names, I forgive them. I cannot regret serving you and the Lord. When people took to social media, including bloggers, and saw this as an opportunity to fight me and call me names, you stood with me

Within minutes, social media erupted with human rights defenders and Kenyans at large calling for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested.

The Kenya we live in today is where people are arrested for going to church. This is the reason the opposition has been compromised so that the government can continue to commit untold atrocities with the opposition supporting it. Free @MugureNjehia Free @Juliuskamau21