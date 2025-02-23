ODM puts Ruto on notice: What this means for Kenya Kwanza and truce with Raila

Orange Democratic Movement party has made it clear to President William Ruto that never again will the party intervene to save him from the wrath of disgruntled Kenyans.

In a strongly-worded statement, acting ODM party leader Anyang' Nyong'o cautioned President Ruto that remaining tone-deaf to the concerns affecting Kenyans is a ticking time bomb that could see another wave of protests similar to the one witnessed last year which saw that president send his Cabinet home.

Nyong’o who spoke in Siaya on Saturday during the burial of the late Professor Bethwell Ogot asserted that the government, led by President Ruto needs to be alive to the grievances that Kenyans have been airing and address them swiftly.

Nyong'o cautions Ruto

He added that should matter take a drastic turn with a new wave of protests, ODM and its leader Raila Odinga will not step in to remedy the situation as was the case last year when a broad-based government was crafted after months of protests.

The government was doing things that did not make the citizens happy. We all made the noise as those who've been in the struggle supporting the people and their cause. The government must listen to the grassroots and should be keen on what is happening down there as we know where Kenya is headed. Raila Odinga came and saved this country.

He noted that having calmed the storm, the former Prime Minister will not be available in the future should the Kenyans take to the streets to protest government decisions.

We don't want to be always putting out the fire. We want those in government to always know that a fire can break out at any time if the country is not taken care of. We will only put out the fire if we know who we are talking to will implement what the country wants.

Future of Raila's truce with Ruto

The remarks signal potential trouble in paradise for President William Ruto who has had it relatively easy with reduced criticism following the formation of the broad-based government.

Having lost the African Union Commission chairperson race, Raila Odinga is back in the country and could be back to playing an active role in local politics.

Whether the political truce will hold for longer remains to be seen as Odinga explores his options with a section of Kenyans accusing the veteran politician of using the protests to find his way into government.