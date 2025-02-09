Parents reveal last moments of son shot by KFS officers & beaten to death

The family of Augustine Kipkoech are coming to terms with his tragic death in the hands of three Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers, with the deceased’s parents detailing his last moments.

The 26-year-old who was a bodaboda rider was shot on the leg and beaten to death by the KFS officers on Thursday, February 6.

Robert Ngilimo, Hillary Bett and McDonald Wafula are said to have fatally shot and beaten him to death inside Narasha forest.

According to his parents, Augustine had been requested by a client to transport fencing posts from Narasha Forest Station in Baringo County.

Augustine's final job

His parents who live near the forest heard gun shots from a neighbouring home and rushed to check what had transpired, aware that their son was in the forest to fetch the posts.

The deceased’s father Paul Rotich painfully recounted the events of the day, faulting the KFS officers for meting out violence that would leave his son dead.

Aliitwa kwa msituni aende asaidie wengine kazi…mtu ya boda si anaitwa kila mahali…sasa yeye alienda akashikwa…kufika huko napata wametwanga kijana yangu wameua.

Mother confronts KFS officers

Augustine’s mother, Jane Rotich narrated how she forced her way to where her son lay, writhing in pain with KFS officers attempting to block her.

Kufika huko askari wakatufukuza, nikamwambia sasa unanifukuza si ni heri nione huyu kijana ni mtoto wangu…akaniambia mamaa hatutaki wewe hapa…nikatumia nguvu nikienda wananizuia na bunduki…saa ile nilifika huko nikakuta kijana wangu anataka kukufa.

Seeing the tragic turn of events, the KFS officers rushed the 26-year-old to Eldama Ravine Hospital.

He was moved to Nakuru County Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

For Augustine’s widow Doreen Chebich, the future is bleak and uncertain as she ponders over how she will raise their two children without the support of her loving husband.

My husband was a caring person, venye hawa maaskari waliniambia ati tunaezakufa wote…niko na watoto wadogo, what will I do now? I’m still young, only 21 years, we were just growing, nitafanya nini?

KFS reacts to the incident

Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko condemned the incident, promising that justice will be served to the grieving family through the legal channels.

That is a very unfortunate incident. We do not condone such kind of an incident. We don’t condone that kind of relationship between our rangers, our security personnel and the members of public.”