Patient with newborn storms Health CS Deborah's briefing to protest SHA [VIDEO]

A group of disgruntled patients from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) disrupted a press briefing by Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, demanding immediate intervention over systemic failures that have left them without treatment.

The protestors, some of whom had walked from KNH to the event venue, voiced frustrations over the hospital's dysfunctional systems, particularly the Social Health Authority Assurance (SHA) approval process.

One protestor, speaking passionately at the scene, stated, “From last Wednesday, the systems have not been working, and I have come here to protest, to say that they're not working. There are patients in the ward who have been discharged, and they have not been treated.”

Among the protestors was a man who had travelled from Kibwezi with his child, who reportedly swallowed a coin.

The patients expressed frustration that despite arriving at the hospital the previous day, the required approvals for treatment were yet to be processed.

Another woman carrying a newborn decried the situation as ironic, highlighting that while systems for processing contributions through SHA were operational, the treatment approval systems remained dysfunctional.

“There are many patients at Kenyatta National Hospital waiting for approval to get treated. Whoever is in charge should help us,” she said.

The protest highlighted growing public discontent over healthcare service delivery via the Social Health Authority.

Patients urged the Ministry of Health to address the systemic issues promptly, as delays in treatment could result in dire consequences for vulnerable individuals relying on public healthcare.

Efforts to get an official response from CS Barasa were futile as the disruption derailed the scheduled briefing.