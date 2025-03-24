Peter Salasya's Biography: Unfiltered MP who rose from hawking to seats of power

Peter Salasya is a Kenyan politician currently serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mumias East.

His journey from humble beginnings to national politics is nothing short of inspiring. Known for his outspoken nature, charisma, and resilience, Salasya has become a well-recognised figure in Kenya’s political space.

Early Life and education

Born in January 1989, Peter Salasya grew up in a large family as the second youngest of seven siblings.

His childhood was not without challenges, especially after losing his father while he was still in form two.

Despite the hardships, he remained determined to pursue his education. He attended Shanderema Primary School, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) in 2005.

He then joined Lubinu Boys High School for his secondary education, completing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2009.

With a strong interest in finance, Salasya enrolled at Egerton University, where he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Banking and Finance.

His leadership qualities began to shine during his university years when he actively participated in student politics.

At one point, he was recognised as the best student leader, an experience that would later shape his political ambitions.

Career journey: From bicycles to banking

After graduating from university in 2014, Salasya’s first job was far from what many would expect for a commerce graduate.

He worked as a Buffalo Bicycle salesperson from 2014 to 2015, hawking bicycles to earn a living.

His big break came when a friend helped him secure a job at Diamond Trust Bank (DTB), where he worked as an operations officer and cashier.

This role allowed him to put his banking skills into practice, but deep down, his passion for politics remained strong.

Entry into politics

In 2017, Peter Salasya decided to take a bold step into elective politics. He vied for the Mumias East MP seat but faced a major setback when he finished ninth out of all the candidates, securing only 254 votes.

This loss was not only disappointing politically but also had personal consequences—he later revealed that his girlfriend dumped him because of his poor performance in the elections.

However, Salasya was not one to give up. Instead of walking away from politics, he decided to stay involved in his community.

He volunteered as a tutor at Sigalagala National Polytechnic in Kakamega County, using his earnings to fund his early campaigns.

During this time, he became a strong voice for the revival of Mumias Sugar Millers, an issue that deeply affected his constituents.

His vocal stance against the collapse of the miller won him public support, and he quickly built a loyal following.

The 2022 elections

By the time the 2022 elections approached, Salasya had already gained popularity, but financial struggles remained a challenge.

He lacked the resources to run a high-profile campaign. However, the Mumias East community came together to support him, even building him a mud house to live in.

His big break came when Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa stepped in and paid Ksh100,000 for his nomination fees, allowing him to run under the DAP-K party.

Against all odds, Peter Salasya won the election, becoming the Member of Parliament for Mumias East.

His personality and public image

Salasya has since become known for his lively personality, openness, and strong opinions on national issues. He describes himself as:

A serious person

Intelligent

Transparent and honest

Straightforward

Humble

His unfiltered take on politics and governance has made him a favourite among his supporters and a controversial figure in some circles.

Peter Salasya’s search for love

Peter Salasya’s journey in politics has been one of resilience and determination, but when it comes to love, he has faced his fair share of heartbreak.

After losing his first bid for the Mumias East MP seat in 2017, Salasya was not only defeated at the ballot but also in his relationship. His girlfriend at the time left him, choosing financial security over their love.

"We had dated for seven months, but after losing in the 2017 General Election, she dumped me because I had no money to sustain her. She is still married," he once revealed.

That heartbreak left a lasting impact, and since then, Salasya has remained single and searching. Now, as a sitting Member of Parliament, he is ready to settle down and has a clear picture of the kind of woman he wants to marry.

What Peter Salasya wants in a wife

He has openly shared the qualities he is looking for in his future wife, and money is no longer an issue—he just wants someone who will understand his life in politics

According to the MP, his ideal woman should be:

Prayerful – A woman grounded in faith who can pray for him and their family.

Young and Focused – He prefers someone between 23-26 years old, ambitious, and goal-oriented.

Supportive – She should be willing to stand by him, especially in his political career.

Presentable – She should carry herself with confidence and grace.

Able to speak to people in the countryside – Since he is a leader in Mumias East, he wants a woman who can engage with the community.

Not Jealous – He acknowledges that politicians’ phones are always full of scandals, so he needs a woman who won’t be obsessed with checking his messages.

Willing to live in the village – His wife should be comfortable staying in the village and helping him connect with his people.

Ready to Join him on the campaign trail – Politics is a big part of his life, and he needs a partner who is willing to be by his side when seeking votes.