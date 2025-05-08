Ruto nominates new IEBC chair, 6 members of the commission

President William Ruto has officially nominated new members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), following the recommendations from the Selection Panel.

This presidential action, carried out under the provisions of Article 250(2)(b) of the Constitution, seeks to fill key positions within the commission, including the chairperson and six members.

Nominees for Chairperson and Member Positions

The Selection Panel submitted a list of nominees on May 6, 2025, recommending two candidates for the position of Chairperson and nine candidates for the Member positions.

After reviewing these recommendations, President Ruto nominated the following individuals:

Chairperson: Erastus Edung Ethekon (Turkana County)

Member: Ann Njeri Nderitu (Nyandarua County)

Member: Moses Alutalala Mukhwana (Kakamega County)

Member: Mary Karen Sorobit (Uasin Gishu County)

Member: Hassan Noor Hassan (Mandera County)

Member: Francis Odhiambo Adoul (Kisumu County)

Member: Fahima Araphat Abdallah (Lamu County)

Nomination Process and Parliamentary Approval

Following the nominations, the names have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in accordance with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act as well as the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act.

The President has urged the Assembly to prioritise the approval of these nominations, acknowledging the vital role the IEBC plays in Kenya's democracy and the smooth management of elections.

In a statement, the President emphasised the importance of the IEBC as a cornerstone of democratic processes, particularly its function in electoral management.

He has further noted that the swift approval of these nominations would bolster the commission’s preparedness for the upcoming electoral cycle.

This move is part of Kenya's ongoing efforts to strengthen its electoral systems, ensuring that the country continues to hold credible elections that reflect the will of its citizens.