Presidents hit dance floor as Kenyan artists treat Jamhuri Day crowd to nostalgic hits

The entertainment segment at Kenya’s 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on December 12, 2024, was a high-energy showcase that captivated both attendees and leaders.

Beginning around 11:30 am, just after President William Ruto had presided over the military parade, the stage was set for a memorable display of Kenyan music and dance.

Sense of unity through music

As the festivities began, the crowd was immediately swept into a wave of excitement, with a variety of performances that celebrated Kenya’s musical heritage. The theme of the entertainment seemed to centre around love—love for music, for the country, and for unity.

Both young and old could be seen dancing and enjoying the beats of iconic Kenyan songs. The joy in the air was contagious, and the celebration quickly became a living testament to the power of music to bring people together.

One of the key elements of the event was the presence of hype man Guda Man, whose infectious energy set the tone for the performances that followed. The crowd's enthusiasm reached new heights as each act took to the stage, each performance more electrifying than the last.

Throwback tunes

The 61st Jamhuri Day celebrations seemed to be a "Throwback Thursday" edition, with a special emphasis on veteran artists who have contributed to the growth of Kenya's music industry.

The crowd was treated to a series of nostalgic hits, with many familiar songs sparking moments of joy and reminiscence for both the audience and the performers.

Performances & lineup

The entertainment lineup included some of Kenya’s most beloved music acts, with the performers delivering the songs that have defined their careers. Here’s a glimpse of the order of performances and the iconic hits that had people on their feet:

P-Unit

The legendary group opened the performance segment with their energetic tunes, bringing back memories of their hits from the past.

Jaguar

Known for his powerful hits, Jaguar performed crowd favourites like 'Kioo' and 'Kule Tumetoka'.

Matrax

With Get Down, Matrax took the stage by storm, leaving everyone grooving to the rhythm.

Mejja

His hit 'Double Tap' had the crowd singing along, with people moving to the beat of his catchy music.

Jua Kali

Heshima Yangu was performed with passion, as the crowd showed respect and appreciation for Jua Kali’s contribution to Kenyan music.

DNA

Their performance of 'Banjuka' brought a fun, upbeat energy to the stage, making it one of the highlights of the event.

Collo

With several hits including 'Tuendelee', Collo had the crowd reflecting on his musical journey and dancing to the beat.

Mr Lenny

Performing Mos Mos and Leo, Mr Lenny’s lively beats kept the energy high.

Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji

Their legendary songs 'Unbwogable' and 'Atoti' revived the memories of their heyday, with the audience cheering and singing along.

Esther Wahome

Perhaps the most unforgettable moment of the day came when Esther Wahome performed 'Kuna Dawa'. The song had not only the crowd on their feet but also caught the attention of President William Ruto and the visiting President of Gambia, Adama Barrow, who were seen dancing and smiling to the tune.

Other notable leaders, including Kipchumba Murkomen, Alfred Mutua, and Rebecca Miano, were also spotted singing and dancing along, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Daddy Owen

The popular artist wrapped up the entertainment with 'System Ya Kapungala', leaving the crowd in high spirits as they danced to his uplifting tunes.

Presidents join dance floor

The Jamhuri Day celebrations were a rare moment when Kenya’s leadership joined the revelry. President William Ruto, alongside President Adama Barrow of Gambia, was seen enjoying the performances.