Scores of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) turned up for the Great Chepsaita Cross Country teaming up with medics and earning the praise of Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni.

The CHPs worked hand in hand with medics to provide first aid to participants in need of assistance while also assisting with Taifa Care registration.

Health PS Mary Muthoni's message

The PS acknowledged their efforts, noting that they made a significant difference.

A huge shoutout to all our Community Health Promoters (CHPs) who came out to support the Great Chepsaita Cross Country! Your dedication to providing first aid and assisting with Taifa Care registration made a significant difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants.

We appreciate your hard work and commitment to our community! Together, we can create a healthier and safer environment for everyone. 🙌💚

Marathon legend hails successful Great Chepsaita Cross Country Race

Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge hailed the success of the event, highlighting its success in identifying talent and promoting education.

By doing this, we promote education and seek out young talent. Sport is a universal messenger that cannot be criticized. I take pride in mentoring the youth, striving to instill hope, morals, and values in the younger generation.

Faith Kipyegon who also graced the event noted that it is a great initiative to identify and nurture new talent that will be world-beaters, succeeding the current crop of athletes and carrying on with Kenya’s dominance in the sport.

If we nurture the talent of these young kids, they will become the next Faith Kipyegon in the future.

The event attracted more than 10, 000 athletes, with 70 elite runners going head to head in the elite races.

Mama Ziporah Keino, 91yrs old was among the highlights on the thrill after enduring a challenging course to win the Senior Women (70+ yrs) at the Chepsaita Cross County.

This year's edition themed 'Run for Education' is now a world athletic event after attaining the Gold Label status with money raised from the initiative set to enable thousands of learners access quality education.