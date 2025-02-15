Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accepted the outcome of the African Union Commission chairperson which saw him lose to Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Leaders of the entire continent have gathered and elected. I had offered myself as a candidate and have run around the continent talking to leadership marketing my policies for this organization. Today they have expressed themselves and we did not succeed.

He noted that the need to strengthen democracy in the continent remains clear and embraced the loss as an opportunity to strengthen democracy in the continent.

We must strengthen democracy in The African continent and as I concede I want to use this opportunity as an example of strengthening democracy in the continent.

He further thanked all heads of state and governments who voted in the exercise, noting that he is equally gratefully for those who did not support his bid as they did so in exercise of their democratic rights.

I also want to thank all those who voted for me as well as those who did not vote for me as they did so in the exercise of their democratic rights.

He embraced the loss and congratulated the incoming AUC chairperson for his hard-won victory that was attained in the seventh round of voting.

I accept the outcome of the vote and congratulate Youssef for his victory.

Raila to countries that voted for his opponent

On countries that may not have supported his bid, Odinga noted that since the vote was by secret ballot, he has no idea who voted for him and who did not, but nonetheless asserted that each of them made their choice in full exercise of their democratic rights.

I don’t know as the vote was secret ballot. Even those who did not vote for me are also my friends. When you go to a contest as there are two outcomes; You can lose or win and I am not bitter. I am very bitter indeed.

Hinting at issues that may have played a part in the loss, Odinga asserted that the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo should be a priority.

I am not sure and what may have contributed to my loss but DRC issue remains a contentious issue and needs to be fixed as quick as possible. The destruction, loss of lives is uncalled for.

Raila reveals next plan after losing AUC chairperson elections

Opening up on his next plans, Odinga noted that he will be heading back home where he has a lot of things to do.

I will go back home, I have so many things to do back home.