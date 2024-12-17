Red-handed: Widow's missing cow found slaughtered in police station by officers

In Kaptagat, a town located in Uasin Gishu County, a disturbing incident has sparked outrage among local residents.

Two police officers are currently facing accusations of slaughtering a cow that had been stolen. The cow was part of a herd owned by Josphina Chesundo, a widow living in the area.

According to locals, the cows had gone missing while grazing in the nearby Kaptagat forest.

When the cows failed to return, Chesundo and her neighbours went to the Kaptagat police station to report the missing livestock and seek assistance.

To their shock, as they approached the police station, the residents discovered that the two officers, who were supposed to be upholding the law, were allegedly in the process of slaughtering one of the cows believed to have gone missing.

The officers were caught red-handed, and the residents immediately raised the alarm.

It is believed that the cow was one of the three owned by Chesundo, though the others remain unaccounted for.

Protest erupts

The situation quickly escalated as the locals, furious over the alleged crime, began protesting in the streets.

They gathered outside the police station, demanding justice for Chesundo and for the officers to be held accountable for their actions.

In an effort to express their anger and frustration, the residents blocked the Eldoret-Ravine road, disrupting traffic in the area.

The Kaptagat police station's officer-in-charge, Jarion Gitonga, confirmed the incident, stating that the two officers involved had been detained at the station.

“Two police officers have been locked up in the cells, but two civilians who were involved escaped. We are still investigating the matter, as the manhunt for the two suspects who escaped continues,” he said.

However, he also mentioned that two civilians believed to be connected to the crime managed to escape the scene.