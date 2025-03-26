Rescue mission gone wrong: How Kenyan soldier went missing in Haiti

A Kenyan police officer deployed under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti is missing following a gang attack in the Artibonite Department, the MSS confirmed in a statement.

The incident occurred on March 25 at approximately 16:30 hrs when a Haitian National Police (HNP) armored vehicle got stuck in a ditch along the Carrefour Paye-Savien Main Supply Route in Pont-Sonde.

Security agencies suspect the ditch was deliberately dug by armed gangs operating in the region.

In response, two MSS Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles were dispatched from Pont-Sonde to aid in the recovery.

However, the operation took a turn for the worse when one of the MRAPs also became stuck, while the second vehicle developed mechanical issues.

As peacekeeping forces attempted to resolve the situation, suspected gang members ambushed them.

During the attack, one officer from the Kenyan contingent went missing.

MSS officials confirmed that specialised teams have been deployed to conduct search and rescue operations to locate the missing officer.

Haiti has been grappling with escalating gang violence, particularly in the Artibonite region, where criminal groups have targeted law enforcement and peacekeeping forces.

The MSS mission, led by Kenyan security forces, was deployed to help stabilise the country amid the worsening security crisis.

Death of first Kenyan officer in Haiti

In February 2025, Kenya lost 28-year-old Police Constable Samuel Tompoi Kaetuai, who was fatally wounded during an anti-gang operation in Haiti's volatile Artibonite region.

His death marked the first Kenyan casualty in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, a UN-backed initiative aimed at restoring stability in the Caribbean nation.​

Hailing from Naserian village in Kajiado West, Kaetuai was known for his unwavering commitment to duty and family. Before his deployment to Haiti, he served in Kenya's Mandera and Wajir counties, regions often plagued by insecurity.

On February 23, 2025, Kaetuai's unit responded to distress calls from residents of Ségur-Savien in the Artibonite region, an area under constant threat from armed gangs.

During the operation, a confrontation erupted, and Kaetuai sustained severe gunshot wounds. Despite being airlifted to Aspen Level 2 Hospital for emergency treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka hailed him as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight to restore law and order in Haiti.

A Family's Grief and Unfulfilled Dreams

At home, Kaetuai's young wife and two children were left devastated . The officer had been in regular communication with his family, often inquiring about their well-being.

His wife recounted their last conversations, highlighting his deep concern for their children. Tragically, Kaetuai had recently begun constructing a family home.