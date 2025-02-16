After a disappointing day for Kenya whose candidate Raila Odinga lost the African Union Commission chairmanship election to Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, President William Ruto and the former Prime Minister retreated for a final night in Addis Ababa that was marked by fun and powerful reflections.

An enthusiastic crowd chanted his name as he made his way to a closed-door dinner, with the former Prime Minister breaking into dance, pulling off his signature dance move as he interacted with the crowd that had camped in Addis Ababa expecting victory.

The former Prime Minister left no doubt that the AUC seat was not a matter of life and death as he appeared in high spirit all through the night, having accepted and moved on from the loss.

He shook hands with the crowd that cheered on and took photos with several people all the while smiling at the camera.

Ruto, Raila dine with Kenyan delegation in Addis Ababa

Raila then made his way to the hall, joining the Kenyan delegation that had camped in Addis Ababa to stand with him when victory was imminent before Djibouti pulled it away.

President William Ruto, a host of government officials, several Cabinet Secretaries and members of the Raila’s AUC bid secretariat joined them at the hall for dinner.

Ruto's reflections

During the dinner, Ruto gave a powerful reflection of what the continent has missed by Raila failing to clinch the seat, President Ruto stated that Africa lost a chance to be served by the finest leader.

He lauded Raila for the manner in which he run his campaigns, noting that he (Raila) made Kenya proud.

I am disappointed that Raila Amollo Odinga did not win because he was the best candidate, they missed an opportunity to be served by the finest. Baba made me very proud. He was available when needed.

The former Prime Minister appreciated the huge delegation that backed his candidature and accompanied him to Addis Ababa in anticipation of a win.

He also thanked the secretariat that ran a well-oiled diplomatic charm offensive that nearly secured victory that has been elusive for Kenya.

Raila accepted the outcome of the election, congratulating the incoming AUC chairperson and appreciating all heads of states and governments who voted.

His remarks were echoed by President Ruto while reacting to the outcome and assuring Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of his support.

"While the outcome of this election did not favour Kenya’s candidate, I wish to convey my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of our great continent.

Thank you for considering the Right Honourable Raila Odinga's vision and priorities for the African Union and for allowing him to share his passion for the continent’s transformation.