President William Ruto has struck a reconciliatory tone after sustained criticism from churches and rejection of his hefty donations that saw his allies trail their guns on religious leaders and churches in the country.

In an apparent attempt to put the raging debate to rest, Ruto who addressed the congregation during an inter-denominational church service at Kimana, Kajiado County called for unity, asserting that the state is not in any competition with the church.

There is no need to exchange words…all these things. Calm down, there is no competition between the church and others or the church and state. We are one country.

He called for unity among the church, government, political leaders and communities to drive the country’s development agenda.

This country cannot progress if we are divided. We must be united and work together

Benefits of SHA and its success

The president explained that his government is rolling out universal health coverage to ensure equity in healthcare, noting that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality healthcare regardless of their financial circumstances.

Let us be honest: Medical bills have been driving many Kenyans into poverty,” he said. “That is why we decided to implement a program that ensures every Kenyan can receive treatment regardless of their financial situation.

President Ruto reiterated his commitments to seeing every Kenyan enjoy quality healthcare, noting that while previous attempts may have failed, his administration has put in place measures to ensure the success of the program.

We have agreed with county governments and all leaders that we must get it right this time.

Transfer of Amboseli National Park to County Government of Kajiado

The President also addressed the planned transfer of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado county, noting that it is a key step in addressing what he termed a historical injustice.

He cautioned the local communities to support conservation efforts and preserve the ecosystem around the park by shunning sub-division of land adjacent to the park.

Touching on livestock farming that is a major economic activity in Kajiado county, President Ruto stated that his administration will work with counties to eradicate diseases.

Nationwide vaccination of livestock

He urged residents to take advantage of the planned national livestock vaccination drive set for January 2025.

The President also assured farmers that his administration will not relent in its efforts to improve their livelihoods, including within the East African Community.

Our aim is to secure markets for our livestock products and boost farmers’ earnings.

The EAC is Kenya’s largest market for our products,” he said. “As I take over the chairmanship, I will work with my colleagues to transform barriers into bridges and stumbling blocks into stepping stones to unite the EAC.

Present were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok).