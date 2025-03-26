Ruto reshuffles Cabinet [Who's in & who's out]

President William Ruto has made new nominations to his Cabinet and reshuffled two Ministries. According to a statement by Chief of Staff Felix Koskei, the changes are part of efforts to strengthen the government’s top leadership and enhance service delivery.

New Nominations

Ms Hanna Wendot Cheptumo has been nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Gender, Culture, The Arts & Heritage. Hanna is the widow of the late Baringo Senator William Cheptumo who died in February.

Hon. Geoffrey K. Kiringa Ruku has been picked for the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development & Special Programmes. He will replace Justin Muturi, who has fallen out with President Ruto.

Geoffrey Ruku has been serving as the Member of Parliament for Mbeere North.

According to Koskei, the two nominees bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from their careers, as well as "wisdom accumulated from their inspiring and diverse life journeys."

Portfolio Reassignments

President Ruto also made strategic reassignments within the Cabinet. Hon. Aden Bare Duale, previously serving in Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, has been reassigned to lead the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa will now head the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry.

The statement, signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix K. Koskei, concluded by congratulating the nominees and expressing the President's confidence in their capacity to serve the country.

Ruto wished them well as they undergo the necessary parliamentary vetting process in accordance with constitutional requirements.