Ruto's CSs who were swept away by Gen Z protests: Where are they & what are they doing?

Prominent CSs who were swept away by the Gen Z wave: Where are they now & what are they up to?

The wave of protests witnessed across Kenya last year was a game-changer on many fronts.

It redefined activism, leadership and the role of the church in Kenya's governance while also bringing the careers of many powerful government ministers to an unceremonious end.

While some were lucky to get a second chance in Ruto’s cabinet and enjoy the trappings of power, some were left in the political wilderness nursing their wounds.

Others were tapped to fill other roles but which are less prominent than their former positions in cabinet and are content with half a loaf as they plot their come back.

Susan Nakhumicha: From the cabinet to farming & selling cabbages

At the peak of her career in Ruto’s cabinet, Susan Nakhumicha wielded immense influence and was an authority even in matters touching on other ministries as was the case when she ordered the immediate transfer of an OCS, sparking controversy.

We are using the one government approach. That means that when I stand here, I'm representing President William Ruto's government and I am ordering the transfer of Matisi OCS. If the county commandant is here or wherever he is, let the message reach him that the CS has said that by tomorrow, the Matisi OCS should be out of here

She was however humbled by the gen Z protests that saw some of the high and mighty fall.

Nakhumicha learnt of her sacking when the President sent everyone packing except Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi while watching TV.

Addressing the mourners during the memorial service of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati, Nakhumich disclosed that she is currently jobless, with her focus being farming and selling cabbages in Cheranganyi.

Nilikuwa waziri wa afya hii mitandao ikakuja, wakasema ma Gen Z wanaanguka na watu, wakaanguka na mimi…"Tangu siku hiyo mimi nimemtazamia Mungu, hata sasa mimi nafanya ukulima, sina kazi. Napanda na kuuza cabbage huko Cherenganyi.

Mithika Linturi: A voice crying out in the political wilderness

Under his watch at the helm of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, fake fertilizers were sold to Kenyans as government’s subsidised fertilizers, leading to massive losses.

The well-connected fake fertilizer cartel walked away with billions, leaving frustrated Kenyans crying out for justice and compensation that they are yet to get several more than a year later.

As the one in charge of the ministry, Linturi was put to task over the scandal but was saved from impeachment in what critics opine was a process that was pre-determined to rescue him and cleanse him from the shameful scandal.

He continued to enjoy the perks that came with his position as a Cabinet Secretary until the powerful wave of protests saw the president kick him out of his cabinet.

Plotting political comeback with a familiar strategy

In the political wilderness, Linturi found himself forgotten by those he once rubbed shoulders with and adopted a familiar strategy in Kenyan politics-one in which an individual politician’s plight is presented as that of a community.

In December last year, months after being kicked out of government and having failed to land a position in subsequent appointments, Linturi trailed his guns on Ruto and his administration, claiming that the Meru community is sidelined in key political appointments and decision-making processes.

According to him, the Ameru people deserve recognition for their contributions to Ruto’s victory by giving the president 800,000 votes.

We are tired of being despised and sidelined. Our 800,000 votes must count. We supported them, we voted for them, but now they treat us as if we don’t matter. We will work day and night to restore the glory of Meru. Even if they despise us, we will stand firm and demand respect.

In politics there are no permanent friends or enemies and it did not come as a surprise when Linturi teamed up with former Meru Governors Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi to plot a political comeback.

The trio convened a late-night meeting with Meru MPs and MCAs on 18 February 2025 where politics was the agenda.

Former CSs waiting in the cold

Ezekiel Machogu who once headed the Ministry of Education has maintained a low profile since his sacking.

A similar fate has befallen former Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Simon Chelugui who is yet to find his footing in government again.

Apart from occasional posts on social media attending social and communal events, nothing much has been happening in his corner.

Former CSs Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury Cabinet Secretary) and Zachariah Mwangi Njeru (Water, Sanitation & Irrigation) have also not been lucky to make a grand comeback and occupy prominent positions similar to the ones they once held.

Ababu Namwamba: Back to familiar territory

No stranger to political wilderness, Ababu Namwamba who has had stints as a CS previous governments found himself in a familiar territory after he was sent packing alongside his colleagues.

His stay was however short-lived, lasting just a few months as President William Ruto picked him for Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

As the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, Namwamba was behind successful initiatives such as the Talanta Hela Digital Hub project and Kenya’s hosting of CHAN and AFCON.

His net worth grew by Sh75million during his tenure as Sports CS and when he was vetted for the for the new role on January 10, 2025 to stand at Sh500million.

Moses Kuria: From executor to advisor

It was under his leadership as the Cabinet Secretary for Trade and Investments that the edible oil importation scandal unfolded before he was moved to the Ministry of Public Service and eventually relieved of his duties in the wake of gen Z protests.

Kuria bounced back not long afterwards, having been picked by the President as his Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors.

Eliud Owalo: The second chance that not many got

Eliud Owalo’s career as the ICT Cabinet Secretary was brought to an unceremonious end when the cabinet was dissolved.

Unlike a number of his colleagues who never got a second chance, he made his way back to the government as Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Performance and Delivery Management.