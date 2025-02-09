Ruto’s proposed solution to the war in DRC & highlights of joint EAC-SADC Summit

Heads of State who attended the joint East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government have mapped the way forward in resolving the protracted conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Leaders at the EAC-SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Dares Salaam called for the immediate withdrawal of all uninvited foreign armed forces, including mercenaries from the DRC.

EAC Chairperson and Kenya’s president William Ruto noted that the war in DRC is complex, delicate, and protracted and involves multiple actors pursuing different interests leading to security, diplomatic and humanitarian crisis that demands our immediate, collective and sustained attention.

According to Ruto, the key to resolving the conflict lies in addressing its root cause and not through military means.

We must resist the temptation of thinking that we can somehow shoot or bombard our way into a solution in the face of the complexity involved. Instead, we have to agree that only a comprehensive diplomatic approach- one that addresses the root causes of the crisis, secures the territorial integrity of the DRC, and affirms the sovereignty of its people and their aspirations for freedom, justice, and development will establish enduring peace.

Leaders present at the meeting reiterated their commitment to resolving the conflict, noting that the international community must stand in solidarity with the people of DRC during this time by aligning their support with initiatives to restore peace.

President Ruto called for the consolidation of efforts by the two regional blocks, stating that the security of DRC is essential to the prosperity of the EAC and SADC.

The security of the DRC is essential not only to the stability of the country but also to the prosperity and cohesion of the entire EAC and SADC. We call upon all parties to prioritize dialogue, cooperation, and, above all, the protection of civilian lives.

For this reason, it may also be prudent for the consolidated single EAC-SADC initiative on this matter to be supported by a strong secretariat that can provide the necessary coordination, monitoring, and enforcement to ensure effective implementation of outcomes.

M23 rebels advance towards Bukavu despite ceasefire

The meeting came following weeks of renewed fighting that saw Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seize Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC.

Despite a ceasefire deal, the rebels have continued with their march towards the southern city of Bukavu, holding public rallies along the way to rally locals behind their course.

Multiple treports, including by the United Nations has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels.

Paul Kagame's interview with CNN's Larry Madowo

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda who participatred at the joint meeting continues to deny these allegations.

He recently raised eyebrows with his response when confronted with the question of whether there are Rwandese troops in DRC.

In an interview with CNN’s Larry Madowo, Kagame who is the Commander in Chief of the Rwanda Armed Forces stated that he does not know whether there are Rwandese troops in DRC.