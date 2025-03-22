Pulse logo
7 businesses boosted by WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha & future of the event in Kenya

22 March 2025 at 9:14
With Kenya’s hosting rights for the global motorsport extravaganza set to expire in 2026, focus is on the future of Safari Rally in Kenya, an annual event that has had tremendous benefits to the economy
Safari Rally: 7 businesses reaping big & fun activities to explore in Naivasha

Naivasha is buzzing with life as thousands of tourists, safari rally enthusiasts and revelers descend on the tourist town for a weekend of fun.

In between the thrill of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, revelers are spoilt for choices with businesses enjoying the windfall.

The annual motorsport extravaganza brings Naivasha to life, with hoteliers and players in the tourism industry reporting booming business.

The 2025 WRC Safari Rally is no exception, with rally enthusiasts converging for an adrenaline-packed adventure featuring man and machines on a challenging course with breathtaking views.

McRae Kimathi steers his Ford Fiesta ST Rally3 with Kenyan co-driver Mwangi Kioni during the SS18 stage of the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Even after the dust settles and the revving engines go silent, Naivasha has a wide array of diverse attractions.

Since its return to Kenyan soil in 2021, the WRC Safari Rally has seen several industries reap the benefits.

The annual influx of vistors sees a surge in bookings at hotels in the region, with a similar effect in other accommodation options such as serviced apartments, boutique hotels, camps and Airbnb listings.

Local suppliers and traders are also not left behind in this annual extravaganza, with entertainment spots also reaping.

Tour companies are also impressed with the event, with rally enthusiasts using the opportunity to sample magical Kenya.

We have recorded increased bookings with some rally enthusiasts making their way to Naivasha days before the event and using the time to sample Kenya’s attractions as the wait for the annual motorsport.Some will also remain behind for a few days and this is good for our businesses.

What stakeholders say

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei praised the rally's impact on the local tourism industry noting that it drives sustainable tourism growth.

It is gratifying to note that the rally participants will extend their stays after the championship to tour other parts of the country, including all the way to the Kenyan coast besides Nairobi.

The vibrant entertainment industry has also claimed its fair share of the benefits with musicians, deejays and entertainers landing gigs with various entertainment joints in Naivasha to add flavour to an action-packed weekend.

Enterprising photographers have also flocked to Naivasha to ensure that revelers enthusiasts who wish to have their memories engraved in photos have their needs well-taken care of.

The future of Safari Rally in Kenya

With Kenya’s hosting rights for the annual event set to expire in 2026, calls are mounting on the government to push for the country to host the extravaganza beyond 2026.

JUNE 24: Ott Tanak of Estonia and Martin Jarveoja of Estonia compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day One of the FIA World Rally Championship Kenya on June 24, 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty I...

Stakeholders cite the investments made in the hospitality industry and its contribution to Kenya’s economy.

