Naivasha is buzzing with life as thousands of tourists, safari rally enthusiasts and revelers descend on the tourist town for a weekend of fun.

In between the thrill of the 2025 WRC Safari Rally, revelers are spoilt for choices with businesses enjoying the windfall.

The annual motorsport extravaganza brings Naivasha to life, with hoteliers and players in the tourism industry reporting booming business.

The 2025 WRC Safari Rally is no exception, with rally enthusiasts converging for an adrenaline-packed adventure featuring man and machines on a challenging course with breathtaking views.

Even after the dust settles and the revving engines go silent, Naivasha has a wide array of diverse attractions.

Since its return to Kenyan soil in 2021, the WRC Safari Rally has seen several industries reap the benefits.

The annual influx of vistors sees a surge in bookings at hotels in the region, with a similar effect in other accommodation options such as serviced apartments, boutique hotels, camps and Airbnb listings.

Local suppliers and traders are also not left behind in this annual extravaganza, with entertainment spots also reaping.

Tour companies are also impressed with the event, with rally enthusiasts using the opportunity to sample magical Kenya.

We have recorded increased bookings with some rally enthusiasts making their way to Naivasha days before the event and using the time to sample Kenya’s attractions as the wait for the annual motorsport.Some will also remain behind for a few days and this is good for our businesses.

What stakeholders say

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei praised the rally's impact on the local tourism industry noting that it drives sustainable tourism growth.

It is gratifying to note that the rally participants will extend their stays after the championship to tour other parts of the country, including all the way to the Kenyan coast besides Nairobi.

The vibrant entertainment industry has also claimed its fair share of the benefits with musicians, deejays and entertainers landing gigs with various entertainment joints in Naivasha to add flavour to an action-packed weekend.

Enterprising photographers have also flocked to Naivasha to ensure that revelers enthusiasts who wish to have their memories engraved in photos have their needs well-taken care of.

The future of Safari Rally in Kenya

With Kenya’s hosting rights for the annual event set to expire in 2026, calls are mounting on the government to push for the country to host the extravaganza beyond 2026.