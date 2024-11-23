Shiku speaks on last meeting with husband Elias Njeru & gruesome attack

Florence Wanjiku (Shiku) has spoken for the time on what transpired during her final meeting with Pastor Elias Njeru and the gruesome attack that left her battling for her life in hospital.

Speaking from her hospital bed, the 33-year-old detailed that she met her husband who is also a pastor at an entertainment spot to discuss some personal and private matters.

She recounted that Njeru trailed her after the meeting without her knowledge and caught up with her at her gate where the nightmare that left her in hospital unfolded.

"We met, and the conversation was smooth. We discussed business-related issues and other issues that were a bit personal. We came to an agreement, and then I proceeded home. He followed me home, and when I was at the gate, he came attacking me," the mother of two recounted.

She painful recounted how she tried to flee but her efforts were thwarted after her vehicle hit Njeru’s.

The pastor who had ill-motives pulled her from the vehicle, hitting her on the head and stabbing her severally.

Aftermath of the attack

She lost fingers during the attack that has sparked protests with Kenyans calling for the arrest and prosecution of the pastor who remains at large.

"He came attacking me, I tried to drive off and run away. Unfortunately, I hit his car from behind. I locked the door, but the window was open. So he switched off the vehicle and took the keys. He proceeded to hit me on the head, using his hands to pull me outside. He then began stabbing me. I tried to protect myself with my hands. I lost my fingers," Shiku recounted.

He was saved by the watchman who was attracted by the scuffle as Njeru fled the scene and was rushed to hospital.

Pastor Elias Njeru shows up at hospital after fatally attacking his wife

Pastor Elias Njeru shows up at hospital after fatally attacking his wife

The nightmare continued with the pastor showing up at the hospital demanding to see her but was denied access by the security at the hospital.

"Later on, he came here. He was at the gate and told the gateman that his wife was here with the kid, so he wanted to come in, but it was declined," she added.

She believes that Pastor Njeru was up to no good when he turned up at the hospital minutes after the fatal attack.