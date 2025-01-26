Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua on Saturday in a surprise turn of events that is the latest development in the Mount Kenya region.

Gachagua arrived in the company of his wife Pastor DorcasRigathi and a host of his allies bearing gifts which were received by his host.

The gifts included goats, sheep and farm produce with the master of ceremony explaining the significance of the gifts as Gachagua handed them over to Karua.

Staying true to his cultural backgrounds, Gachagua presented Karua with a young female sheep that has never given birth (mwatî).

This is a gift presented when a man visits a female leader of any kind in the Kikuyu culture and it is meant to bring blessing and prosperity to the home of the host.

In the Kikuyu culture, when a man visits a female leader of any kind, he brings mwatî to the home to bring a blessing .

It is accompanied by a ndurume, a male sheep to enable procreation, symbolizing prosperity and the multiplication of wealth.

Gachagua explains the significance of his gifts

Gachagua hinted at the significance of his gifts noting that it is meant to make the animals in Karua’s home thrive.

“I have brought this sheep (mwatî) to the home of the strong leader of the community (ngatha ya ruriri), for all the animals in this household to thrive.” Gachagua stated.

“I receive it with one heart, and I pray the same blessing and union.” Karua responded while receiving the livestock.

A fattened ram, referred to as ngoima was also gifted to Karua. This is a gift received by male elder, slaughtered and shared between the hosts and the visitors on the same day.

The final batch of sheep presented symbolise generousity on the part of both the host and the visitor, and that subsequent visittors to the home may never lack.

“I brought this ngoimas to you so that when people visit the home, don’t lack, When itungatis (the youth) visit, they won’t lack.” Gachagua explained.

Ruto is a frustrated man - Gachagua

Gachagua took a dig at his former boss, President William Ruto, dismissing claims that he was impeached for being incompetent and tribal.