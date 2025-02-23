Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has signed a charter in Nairobi to establish a parallel government, marking another chapter in the Sudan conflict.

The signing of the charter happened in total disregard of warnings that doing so would hamper efforts to restore peace and security in the war-torn country.

Other than rolling red carpet for RSF leadership in Nairobi, Kenya and President William Ruto have been dominant in efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan.

Several parties in the conflict met at a closed-door meeting in Nairobi the deal was inked, paving the way for the formation of "government of peace and unity".

Najm al-Din Drisa, spokesman of the United Civil Forces, which signed the charter confirmed to AFP noting that "the charter has been signed".

Impact of the conflict

War broke out in Sudan on 15 April 2023 with rival military factions battling for control of the nation.

The clashes turned violent as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Abdel Fattah-al Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The conflict has so far left 12 million people displaced and caused what the United Nations calls the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Another 15,000 have so far lost their lives, with widespread rape and destruction of property.

Gen Burhan - who seized power in a coup in 2021 confirmed that he is ready in principle to sit down with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) but this is yet to bring the brutal war to an end.

He has powerful allies and enjoys immense support in the wealthy gulf nations.

Kenya’s warming up to RSF leadership has not been received well by Khartoum which protested the decision to host the group in Nairobi.

Kenya’s reaction

Kenya hailed the signing of the charter, noting that it is a significant step in resolving the conflict.

The peace roadmap signed in Nairobi provides a good framework for further negotiations, and it is our firm expectation that the signatories will actively engage with their fellow citizens and other parties to the conflict, ensuring that the interests of all Sudanese are fully represented as they move forward.

Kenya remains committed to supporting the Sudanese people as they embark on the critical journey of reconciliation and to address the root causes of the conflict in their country.