Rebel forces in Syria have declared the capital, Damascus free and claimed that President Bashar al-Asad has fled, with an active search underway for him.

The forces took over numerous cities in a highly coordinated offensive before storming Damascus on Sunday morning in what potentially marks the end of the Assad regime with the Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declaring that the government stands ready “to cooperate with any leadership the people choose”.

Armed rebel forces made the declaration via a post on Telegram shortly after storming the capital and freeing prisoners held in the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus.

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad. To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you.

We broke the news to the Syrian people of liberating our prisoners and unchaining them, and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Saydnaya Prison.

While the Syrian leader has not been heard from since the rebels took over Damascus, declaring it free on Sunday morning, the Prime Minister issued a recorded message on Sunday morning shortly after the developments.

We are ready to cooperate with any leadership the people choose, offering all possible support to ensure a smooth and systematic transition of government functions, preserving state facilities.

Ghazi al-Jalali confirmed that he is in his home and willing to leave in a peaceful manner that ensures the continuing operation of public institutions and urged Syrian citizens not to destroy public property.

I am here in my home, did not leave and do not intend to leave it except in a peaceful manner to ensure the continuing operation of public institutions, state facilities, and to broadcast safety and security for all citizens.

We extend our hands to every Syrian citizen who is concerned about safeguarding this nation’s assets… I urge all citizens not to harm any public property because, ultimately, it belongs to them.

The leadership of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the main group driving the country’s armed opposition also urged that state institutions should be left unharmed.

Chaos was witnessed inside the Damascus airport early Sunday morning as scores of Syrians and foreigners rushed to board flights and exit the country with rebels advancing and closing in on the capital.

US President Joe Biden is “closely monitoring” the developments according to a statement by National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett on X.

President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners.