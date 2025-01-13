TSC announces deployment of primary school teachers to JSS [How to apply]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has invited qualified primary school teachers to apply for deployment to junior secondary schools.

This move is part of the commission's efforts to ensure seamless implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and address staffing gaps in junior secondary schools.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for deployment, interested applicants must meet specific requirements set by the TSC. According to a statement by the commission, applicants must be serving as a primary school teacher employed by TSC.

Additionally, teachers must have attained a minimum mean grade of C+ at the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) level and a minimum grade of C+ in each of their two teaching subjects or their equivalent.

Application guidelines

The TSC clarified that the opportunity is open exclusively to teachers serving in public primary schools under the Permanent and Pensionable (P&P) terms.

Teachers meeting the outlined qualifications are encouraged to submit their applications promptly through the TSC portal.

The commission has emphasised the need for qualified teachers to take advantage of this opportunity.

By deploying teachers from primary to junior secondary schools, TSC aims to bridge the existing teacher shortages in the nascent junior secondary education system.

Importance of the deployment

The deployment of teachers to junior secondary schools is a critical step in ensuring the success of the CBC.

It not only helps in addressing teacher shortages but also ensures that learners in junior secondary schools receive quality instruction from qualified personnel.

Teachers are urged to apply through the official TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke. The commission has not specified the deadline for applications, but teachers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute challenges.