Uhuru shares his version of facts about Ruto’s visit to his home

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed more details of President William Ruto's visit to his Ichaweri residence in Gatundu on Monday.

In a press statement released by the Office of the 4th President, Kenyatta provided his account of the meeting, detailing key issues discussed and his recommendations for the country’s progress.

Engaging for National Interest

Kenyatta described the visit as a normal and constructive consultation between a sitting and former head of state, emphasising the importance of such engagements in addressing challenges facing Kenyans.

The discussion centred on pressing national concerns, including political animosity, taxation issues, insecurity, and the need for inclusive governance.

“The two leaders engaged in discussions pertaining to Kenya's national interest, particularly matters that have been raised by citizens as challenges and handicaps to their well-being,” the statement read.

Tackling Political Animosity and Governance

Kenyatta highlighted the increasing hostility within Kenya’s political ranks, which he said has led to harassment of individuals perceived as opposition or hostile to the government .

He encouraged President Ruto to build a broader political consensus to promote inclusivity in governance and development, stressing the need for a vibrant opposition as a cornerstone of Kenya’s democracy.

Kenyatta also emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in stabilising the country. He pointed to the need for continuous consultation with sector practitioners who often possess practical solutions to national challenges.

“In a democracy, sector practitioners need to be consulted continuously and sustainably because they usually have solutions themselves,” Kenyatta stated.

He urged for the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through a transparent process to strengthen trust in Kenya’s electoral system.

Focus on People-Centered Governance

Kenyatta called for a service-oriented culture within the government, one that prioritises the well-being of citizens.

He argued that accountability and transparency are even more critical during challenging global economic times, serving as pillars of national stability.

The former president reiterated his willingness to support efforts to foster a united and stable Kenya.

He pledged to remain available for consultations, whether private or public, that contribute to national cohesion and progress.

“President Uhuru agreed to be consulted privately or otherwise in efforts that lead to a hopeful, prosperous, united, and stable nation,” the statement noted.

A Call for Reconciliation

President Ruto, according to Kenyatta’s account, agreed to engage all stakeholders to ease tensions and propose reconciliatory approaches to governance.

The former President expressed optimism that moving past election-related divisions is key to focusing on Kenya’s future as one united people.

Kenyatta’s statement presents a complementary perspective to the initial narrative provided by President Ruto’s team, painting the meeting as a significant step toward national dialogue and unity.

While details about the outcomes of their discussions remain to be seen, the dialogue underscores a shared commitment to addressing the challenges facing Kenya.