Following retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with his successor, President William Ruto, the interweb has been awash with allegations that Muhoho Kenyatta is eyeing a slot in Ruto’s cabinet.

Coming amid speculation of a looming cabinet reshuffle and the anticipation of President Ruto picking his Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee, the reports saw several names floated, including former Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Responding to the claims, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni clarified that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, is not interested in any cabinet slot.

Kioni who was speaking at a Thanksgiving ceremony on Friday, December 13, noted that those behind the claims have the sole intention of soiling Uhuru’s name.

Nobody wants to mention Muhoho Kenyatta and nominate him to Cabinet if he wanted to be in the Cabinet, he could have been there a long time ago, they are not interested in some of these things,” He further noted that the allocation of positions was not part of Uhuru’s discussion with President Ruto.

What Uhuru told Ruto

According to Kioni, Uhuru shared withy President Ruto the same things that his Jubilee party has been telling the government all along.

What Uhuru Kenyatta told Ruto are things that the Jubilee party has been telling the government, and we will continue saying to them that we are still there and we will speak for the people until the end.

Kioni addresses reports of merger between UDA and Jubilee

He also ruled out talks of any merger between Jubilee Party and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, asserting that Jubilee party will continue to play its role in the opposition.

I want to say we are not merging with UDA, we have no time for that, and we are not getting there, we remain in opposition, and we represent people’s views.

Jeremiah Kioni faults bishops who met Ruto

Delving into President Ruto’s meeting with the clergy, Kioni averred that the practice of preachers receiving goodies from politicians is partly responsible for the current state of affairs in the country.

This behaviour of going to State House, you must come out with a brown envelope, and if you accept the envelope, even your preachings become corrupt. And this is what had led to where we are today.