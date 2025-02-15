Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital where he is currently admitted battling health challenges.

Waititu who was incarcerated at the Industrial Area Prison exited the facility a few hours into his prison sentence to seek medical attention with high blood pressure complications.

The health of the former governor deteriorated sharply after he walked into the prison facility following his sentencing.

His lawyer, John Swaka conferment the development in a brief statement.

I confirm that my client (Waititu) has been admitted to KNH today after his deteriorated while in prison facility.

The politician fell sick at Capitol Hill police station where he had been detained on Wednesday following his conviction on corruption-related charges.

He was presented in court on Thursday with his lawyers requesting Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki to issue an immediate order to escort Waititu to the hospital.

The request was however declined with the Magistrate stating that any health issues should be addressed by Industrial Arthe prison facility where the former governor began serving his sentence.

Industrial Area Prison: Waititu’s new home

The facility that was established in 1911 also houses more than 3,000 prisoners whose cases are ongoing in the courts. Once they have been sentenced they are transferred to other prisons where they will serve their terms.

While the country has witnessed significant reforms across its prisons, Kenyan prisons have a long way to go and Waititu will be able to testify to this should he fail to pay the fine and end up spending 12 years behind bars.

Waititu was driven past the imposing gates with the words “1911. Kenya Prison Industrial Area” inscribed to begin serving his sentence.

Allegations ranging from smuggling cartels, rampant homosexuality to inmates being fed on pathetic diets and portions abound from the facility.

He will forget the hot sumptuous meals served at home or at leading hotels and make do with what is available in the facility where like many others in the country, acute strain in resources sees the inmates receive small portions.

He will also be away from the warmth of his political allies including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who the former Kiambu governor embraced and joined in a whirlwind of political activities across Mount Kenya region.

Waititu's sentence

Waititu was found guilty in a Sh588 million corruption case with the court establishing that his benefit from the scandal was Sh25.6 million.

Waititu received the money from Testimony Enterprises which had been awarded the Sh588 million contract through his company Saika Two Estate Developers.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), No. 3 of 2003 mandates that a person convicted of benefiting from corruption must pay twice the amount gained.