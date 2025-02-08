National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has responded to the ruling by the High Court that his dual role as the Speaker and party leader of Ford Kenya is unconstitutional.

The ruling which was delivered by a three-judge bench of Justices John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi, and Jairus Ngaah noted that Wetang’ula ceased being the Ford Kenya party leader once he accepted and became the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The dual role is unlawful and unconstitutional. Once he became Speaker of the National Assembly, he ceased to be the leader of Ford Kenya.

The ruling left him with one option: resign from one of the roles to comply with the constitution.

He has since chosen to ignore the ruling asserting that he will not resign from any of the roles and clarifying that he holds both roles despite the court ruling.

Through his legal advisor, Benson Milimo, Wetang’ula made it clear that he will not step down from any of the roles.

“There is absolutely no change of status. Dr Moses Masika Wetang’ula remains the party leader of Ford Kenya as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Wetang’ula dismisses ruling as ordinary with no consequences

In what points to impunity and total disregard of constitutional process and the law, Wetang’ula downplayed the ruling as “ordinary” with no consequences.

“I want to assure the nation and the Ford Kenya fraternity that there is no cause for alarm. What the court did was to make comments, which ordinarily is called per incuriam in law. Comments that are not binding and have no consequential effect.

He remarked that with no directive to resign, he will continue holding the two roles.

“The court at no point ruled that the Speaker should therefore cease holding the Office of the Speaker, nor did it rule that the Speaker should cease holding the title of Ford Kenya Party leader.

Difficult choice between politics & legislative role

Wetangula also revealed his plans to challenge the ruling.