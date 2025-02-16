Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf who defeated Kenya’s candidate Raila Odinga to clinch the African Union Commission chairperson seat has reached out to President William Ruto with a message in the wake of his victory.

The new AUC chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf took to social media, hailing Ruto as the African champion for reforms.

He also thanked the President for congratulating him in the wake of his hard-won victory that was secured in the seventh round of voting after edging out Rail in the sixth round.

I thank HE President William Ruto for congratulating me on my victory : he is the African champion for the Reforms :

He pledged to work with President Ruto for the benefit of the continent while discharging his mandate

I am honored to work with him to advance our continental agenda: Asanti sana Mzee.

Positive atmosphere in Addis Ababa amid stiff competition

A positive atmosphere prevailed throughout the contest that saw Africa emerge as the winner with both sides accepting the outcome of the process.

Both President Ruto congratulated the new AUC chairperson, committing to work with him in advancing the continent’s agenda.

While the outcome of this election did not favour Kenya’s candidate, I wish to convey my deepest gratitude to the entire leadership of our great continent.

Thank you for considering the Right Honourable Raila Odinga's vision and priorities for the African Union and for allowing him to share his passion for the continent’s transformation.

Raila embraces defeat

On his part, Raila congratulated on his victory and praised all leaders who voted in the exercise, noting that even those who voted for his opponent did so in exercise of their democratic rights.

Leaders of the entire continent have gathered and elected. I had offered myself as a candidate and have run around the continent talking to leadership marketing my policies for this organization. Today they have expressed themselves and we did not succeed.

We must strengthen democracy in The African continent and as I concede I want to use this opportunity as an example of strengthening democracy in the continent. I accept the outcome of the vote and congratulate Youssouf for his victory.

How Mahmoud Ali Youssouf secured victory

Three candidates contested for the seat: Raila Odinga of Kenya, Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti.

Randriamandrato was eliminated in the third round of voting, leaving Raila to face off with the Mahmoud.