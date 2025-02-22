After taking the heat for hosting Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi, sparking protest from Sudan, President William Ruto held talks with U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I had a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, reaffirming our commitment to strengthening Kenya-U.S. diplomatic ties and advancing shared interests.

They also discussed the escalating conflict the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), agreeing that a broader political process rather than military intervention is the key to resolving the conflict that has dragged on for years.

The two leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

We emphasised the crucial role of the EAC-SADC joint-led process in de-escalating tensions and advancing peace efforts. This includes the appointment of facilitators, the implementation of the ceasefire, and the broader political process towards a lasting resolution .

President Ruto also disclosed that Kenya’s crucial role in providing a platform for stakeholders to engage in discussions that bring the nation closer to sustainable peace.

Additionally, we discussed the situation in the Republic of the Sudan and Kenya’s crucial role in providing a platform for key stakeholders - including political parties, civil society, and other actors - to engage in a process aimed at stopping the tragic slide of Sudan into anarchy and ensuring a pathway towards sustainable peace.

Allegations of personal & commercial interests

Earlier this week, Kenya ruffled feathers in diplomatic circles after hosting Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi as they seek to establish a parallel government .

Kharoum responded swiftly, noting that Kenya has no justification for its actions.

This hostile and irresponsible move cannot be justified by referring to the previous hosting of the Machakos negotiations, as these were between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in South Sudan under the auspices of IGAD and notable international sponsorship

The Government of Sudan has sought, through diplomatic communication, to change this stance without success. It is unfortunate that the Kenyan president has placed his personal and commercial interests... above the historical relations between the two brotherly countries...