Why Wetangula & Mudavadi were missing in action as Ruto signed deal with Raila

As President William Ruto and Raila Odinga signed a working agreement at KICC in Nairobi on Friday, Moses Wetangula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi were conspicuously absent.

The absence of the two stakeholders in the Kenay Kwanza especially at a time when a significant political development that sent shockwaves across the political divide was unfolding sent tongues wagging.

Where were they and what is their stand on the working agreement that sees Raila join Ruto in charting the country's way forward are among the questions that dominated social media discourse.

Mudavadi was at State House, Nairobi on Friday morning where he attended the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group that preceded the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Odinga.

The meeting was chaired by the President with Mudavadi taking to social media with an update on the same.

Honored to join H.E. President @WilliamsRutoas he chaired Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi. Great opportunity for the ruling coalition to rededicate its development agenda to improve the livelihoods of Kenyan. Endorsed President Ruto’s call to lawmakers to put the country’s interests first and prioritise the welfare of Kenyans over political differences.

After the meeting, Mudavadi and Ruto parted ways, with the President eventually heading to KICC where the deal was signed in the presence of his deputy, Kithure Kindiki.

Mudavadi on a mission to deliver Ruto's donation

Mudavadi on the other hand hit the skies to attend a funeral in Bomet before making his way to Friends’ Boys School-Lugusi in Malava, Kakamega County where he handed over a 52-seater school bus donated by the President.

That he has a tight schedule is not in doubt. It is also a fact that he has a team that manages his schedule, knowing which event to prioritise and when to make efficient arrangements for Mudavadi to attend one event before flying off to another, and even a third one on the same day.

Wetangula's engagements

As the significant political events unfolded at KICC, Moses Wetangula who is another key figure in Ruto’s government was on a different mission.

The National Assembly Speaker was hosted by Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa and launched classrooms at Daraja Mungu Comprehensive School in Kibingei Ward.

From there Wetangula headed to Kiminini where he condoled with the family of former IEBC chairman, the late Wafula Chebukati.

What is Wetangula and Mudavadi’s reaction to the Ruto-Raila deal?

While both of them have called for unity in the past, hailing President Ruto’s truce with Odinga and the broad-based government, none of the two leaders has commented on the signing of the deal that is a significant development